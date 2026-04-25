Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Any Smiling Friends Updates Will Come Directly From Creators: Hadel

Smiling Friends co-creator Zach Hadel made it clear that any updates on the animated series' future will come from him and Michael Cusack.

If you're reading this, then we want you to know that we feel your pain. We miss Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends, too. But we also respect their decision to end the hot animated series, wanting to do right by the series by not continuing it if they have nothing left to say (more on that below). Even as they look forward to future projects, Cusack and Hadel did leave the door slightly open regarding possibly returning to Smiling Friends in the future – but for now, it's a wrap. That's something that writer Hans Van Harken tried expressing to a fan who was running under the assumption that the duo would definitely return in the future. On Reddit, Hadel responded to the exchange, making it clear that things are still status quo – and that Cusack and Hadel are the only ones who can speak on the future of Smiling Friends.

"Just to clarify – Hans worked on the show and is a longtime friend, but the only people that speak for the future of the show are Michael and I. Nothing has changed from the initial video explaining our decision, and we remain fully open to returning to do more episodes (or stuff like specials) in the future if the conditions are right," Hadel wrote in his post, which you can check out below. "If anything related to the future of the show changes, you'll all hear it directly from Michael and I."

Here's a look at what Hadel had to share about the animated series's status, followed by a look back at a message that Cusack and Hadel posted for the fans and the duo's initial announcement that the series was ending with the third season:

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"2 pictures side by side of the start of 'Smiling Friends' 8 years ago and the end with [Zach Hadel] and I at Yum Yum donuts in Burbank, California. We would wander around different places in Burbank talking about the show and coming up with episode ideas, which consisted of a lot of imagining what Mr. Frog would smash and destroy around us," Cusack wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that was also shared by Hadel. "We're so proud of this show and continue to be blown away by the fandom which loves it as much as we do. It was such an insane, amazing journey to make this and we really appreciate everyone who watched it and the incredible crew who worked on it, and of course [Adult Swim] for making it happen. We love you all and thank you for allowing us to make you smile, you made us smile even more!"

As for why they ended the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that when the announcement first went down, they had said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. Here's a look back at what Cusack and Hadel had to share earlier this year:

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