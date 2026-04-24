Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Season 4: Helena Bonham Carter Departs HBO Series

With Season 4 production underway, HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus and Helena Bonham Carter have parted ways.

Article Summary The White Lotus Season 4 has lost Helena Bonham Carter after HBO says the role was rethought and will be recast.

HBO says production is already underway, but the character created for Bonham Carter did not align once filming began.

The White Lotus Season 4 is filming on the French Riviera, with Cannes, St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris in the mix.

The new season is set during the Cannes Film Festival, following another week of guests and staff chaos on the Côte d'Azur.

Last week, the news hit that production was officially underway on the fourth season of HBO and series creator Mike White's The White Lotus – but it will be moving forward without Helena Bonham Carter. On Friday evening, the news hit that the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress had parted ways with the hit series. "With filming just underway on Season 4 of 'The White Lotus,' it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set," an HBO spokesperson shared in a statement. "The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won't get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon."

The current cast includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. Filming is underway on the French Riviera, with the season also set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez, Monaco, and Paris (though the story is set along the Côte d'Azur). The official overview reads: "The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival."

In August 2025, EP David Bernad checked in with The Hollywood Reporter to talk up the show's impressive nominations haul and much more. Along the way, Bernad offered some insights into the fourth season's location and theme. In terms of White's experience filming the 50th season of CBS's hit reality competition series Survivor, Bernad hadn't spoken to White about it but imagined it would play some role in how the season is crafted. "I'm sure, even subconsciously, something Mike experienced from this past season of 'Survivor' will end up somehow in the show," he shared. "I don't know what his experiences were, but he's such a humanist, and he's so aware of the world and his experiences, and I think that always informs his writing."

The hotels featured during the fourth season include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. HBO's The White Lotus Season 4 is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

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