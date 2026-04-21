Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Season 5 Update: Big S05E17-S05E19; S05 Finale Previews

Check out updates and previews for CBS's Ghosts S05E17: "The Investor," as well as for S05E18, S05E19, and the Season 5 finale.

Article Summary Fresh updates and previews for Ghosts Season 5 Episodes 17-19 and the two-part season finale on CBS

Sam and Jay face big challenges as Woodstone's fate hangs in the balance in upcoming episodes

Major guest stars, character returns, and high-stakes storylines shake up Ghosts Season 5

Key episode details, sneak peek videos, and official overviews for the rest of Ghosts Season 5

We're not sure how much to tell you at this point, because CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts has given you a whole lot to process between now and the season finale – and we still have a few weeks to go! First up, we have an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for this Thursday's episode, S05E17: "The Investor" – but that's far from all, folks! Following that, we have overviews and image galleries for S05E18: "Under New Management," S05E19: "Gate-gate," and May 21st's two-part, two-episode Season 5 Finale: S05E21: "Up the Creek" & S05E22: Across the Pond" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Ghosts S05E17-S05E19; Season 5 Finale Previews

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 17: "The Investor" – When a promising opportunity to save Woodstone is threatened by a personal conflict, Sam and Jay are forced into a difficult choice. Meanwhile, election day arrives as Flower and Isaac go head‑to‑head to become Ghost Representative. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 18: "Under New Management" – When new pressures threaten Sam and Jay's control over Woodstone, they're forced to navigate unexpected challenges to protect its future. Meanwhile, a long-absent ghost returns, reopening emotional connections that complicate new relationships. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor, and Punam Patel returns as Bela, Jay's Sister. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Katie Locke O'Brien.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 19: "Gate-gate" – When an emotion‑driven decision puts Woodstone at risk, Sam and Jay step up to defend what they've built. Meanwhile, Isaac struggles to adjust to new surroundings, only to realize that some connections are too important to leave behind. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Jaime Eliezer Karas.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 21: "Up the Creek" – When Woodstone's future is put in jeopardy, Sam and Jay join forces with the ghosts to protect the mansion by securing its place in history. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Written by Akilah Green & Skander Halim and directed by Richie Keen.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 22: "Across the Pond" – A trip abroad could determine Woodstone's fate. Meanwhile, a major career opportunity takes Sam out of town, leaving others to step in and help with the ghosts. Justin Kirk guest stars as Tad, the Mayor. Ben Feldman guest-stars as Kyle, with James Austin Johnson as local historical expert Joe and Rose Abdoo as Paula, a TV Producer. Written by Brian Bahe & Greg Worswick and directed by Richie Keen.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS's Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

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