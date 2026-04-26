Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, newlitg

London Film & Comic Con Cancelled – The Daily LITG, 26th of April 2026

The cancellation of the London Film And Comic Con until August 2027 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary London Film And Comic Con is cancelled until August 2027, leading Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories of the day.

The Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines, from Marvel July 2026 solicits to comics news and gossip.

Top reads also include Dark Horse and AMP solicits, Jim Lee health updates, Swamp Thing, and comics pricing shifts.

The archive looks back through seven years of LITG, revisiting past top stories, industry flashpoints, and birthdays.

The cancellation of the London Film And Comic Con until August 2027 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet

LITG two years ago… Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh

LITG three years ago, Miles O'Brien's O Face

LITG four years ago: Pokemon Art

LITG five years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

LITG six years ago, Furloughed Funko, DC Comics packaging and Forbidden Planet fundraising

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as Funko furloughed its own Pops, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Forbidden Planet continued to appeal for help – Klaus Janson donated a thousand dollars.

LITG seven years ago – The censoring of Wonder Woman

Remember when Wonder Woman was a symbol of power, both in terms of censorship and recreation? DC censoring their own work and the misappropriation of others, and people cared enough about Heroes In Crisis to threaten Tom King's life.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kerry Gammill , comics artist best known for Power Man and Iron Fist and Superman

, comics artist best known for Power Man and Iron Fist and Superman Brad W Foster , Shadowhawk artist

, Shadowhawk artist Stefan Blitz , EIC of Forces Of Geek

, EIC of Forces Of Geek Jeff Zornow , Godzilla comic book artist

, Godzilla comic book artist Craig Rousseau, co-creator of Perhapanauts and artist on Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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