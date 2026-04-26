Posted in: Comics | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, newlitg
London Film & Comic Con Cancelled – The Daily LITG, 26th of April 2026
The cancellation of the London Film And Comic Con until August 2027 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- London Film And Comic Con is cancelled until August 2027, leading Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories of the day.
- The Daily LITG rounds up the biggest Bleeding Cool headlines, from Marvel July 2026 solicits to comics news and gossip.
- Top reads also include Dark Horse and AMP solicits, Jim Lee health updates, Swamp Thing, and comics pricing shifts.
- The archive looks back through seven years of LITG, revisiting past top stories, industry flashpoints, and birthdays.
The cancellation of the London Film And Comic Con until August 2027 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel July 2026 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- London Film And Comic Con Cancelled Until August 2027
- SNL UK: Nicola Coughlan Made Quite an Impression at Glastonbury 2017
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits And Solicitations For July 2026
- The Lord of the Rings: Ascension & New Tabletop Game Announced
- Greatest American Hero Launches In AMP's Full July 2026 Solicits
- Dark Horse's Full August 2026 Solicits With He-Man, D&D And Foundry
- Secret Agent Arcee is on the Scene with Transformers Takara Tomy
- Generation X-23 Is The Only Marvel Comic Left That Costs "Just" $3.99
- Jim Lee Talks About His Health Issues & What It Meant For Batman #163
- Swamp Thing 1989 #1 Preview: Better Late Than Never?
- McFarlane Toys' DC Comics Red Platinum Edition Aztek Debuts
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Spider-Man/Superman Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Fantagraphics' July 2026 Full Solicits Takes You To Heaven And Blanc
- Dstlry Comics Full July 2026 Solicits with Galactic and Endeavour
- Marvel July 2026 Solicits In The Daily LITG, 25th of April 2026
LITG one year ago, SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet
- Buffy: Yes, Sarah Michelle Gellar Will Be Slaying in Revival Series
- The Whiteboard Of DC Comics' Absolute Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
- Helluva Boss Joins Hazbin Hotel on Prime Video; Seasons 3 & 4 Ordered
- Marvel Comics Full July 2025 Solicits… Fantastic, Amazing & Ultimate
- Diamond Tells Retailers Price Changes Are Coming Due To New Tariffs
- Fire Country: Our Preview For Tonight's 2-Hour, 2-Ep Season 3 Finale
- Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Cancels Its Purchase Of Diamond Comics
- Space Ghost Relaunches With A New #1, And Alex Ross, In July 2025
- Matt Fraction & Mark Buckingham Tell Fantastic Four First Steps Origin
- The Full Boom Studios July 2025 Solicits, With The War, Dune & Fence
- Mad Cave Studios Launches New Digital Service, Combining Print
- Kamen America in Antarctic Press July 2025 Solicits
- The 2000AD Sci-Fi Special in Rebellion's July 2025 Solicits
- Nightmare Before Christmas Graphic Novel – Dynamite July 2025 Solicits
- Dark Horse's Full August 2025 Solicits Includes The Chasing Amy Comic
- Vampirella & Deadpool Statue On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews
- SpongeBob SquarePants Joins Starfleet- The Daily LITG 25th April 2025
LITG two years ago… Amanda Waller & Zur-En-Arrh
- Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day
- Nathan Fillion Honors Firefly Day with A Look Back to His Mal Days
- Jim Lee Posts His Art For DC Vs Marvel & Amalgam Omnibus Covers
- Frank Miller's Ronin Leads New Manga Imprint, Kana, From Abrams
- Tom Brevoort Wants A New X-Men First Issue Every Month
- Gwen Stacy Gets To The Heart Of The Ultimate Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- X-Men '97: "Table Is Set. Now Get Ready for 8, 9, and 10": Beau DeMayo
- When Jerry Seinfeld Pops Into A Local Comic Shop Looking For Superman
- Speculator Corner: Rob Liefeld's Wolverine #154 and #155
- Doctor Who: The Last Day Ends Seventh Doctor's Story & Or Does It?
- I'm The Grim Reaper: Sam Raimi Producing Webtoon TV Series Adaptation
- Frank Miller Presents Moves To Abrams ComicArts As Dan DiDio Moves On
- Post Malone & Michael Bay Create New Graphic Novel With Vault Comics
- Forget About Orchis in The Daily LITG, 25th of April, 2024
LITG three years ago, Miles O'Brien's O Face
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
- Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
- DC #1 Previews for Green Lantern, Brave & The Bold, The Vigil & Titans
- Diablo IV Releases New Info On Picking Your Class
- The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
- A House Abandoned For 18 Years, Filled 4 Foot High With Comics & Toys
- A Pantheon Of Gods Return To Shazam & Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
- CinemaCon 2023: State Of The Industry & Warner Bros. Liveblog
- Kraven The Hunter Film Will Be Rated R, Rhino In Footage
- Inferno #4 Foreshadow Cover Finally Plays Out In X-Men #XSpoilers
- How Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Uncanny Avengers & Iron Man in 2023
- Jaime Reyes: Blue Beetle Gets Own DC Series To Follow Movie
- Spoilers: Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1
- Immortal Ascension #1 in Fairsquare's July 2023 Solicits
- Comic Shop Owner Tackled Assault Suspect In North Carolina
- Captain Flag and Yank the Eagle in Blue Ribbon Comics #16, at Auction
- Boys Over Flowers, Guinness World Record For Best-Selling Girls Comic
LITG four years ago: Pokemon Art
- Why Is The Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art So Expensive?
- Bone: Jeff Smith Responds to Netflix News with Comic: "Never Again"
- It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
- CinemaCon 2022: New Expendables 4 Standee Shown Off
- Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
- John Wick: Chapter 4 Promotional Art Spotted At CinemaCon
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
- What Moira Mactaggert Did Next (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
- Hobgoblin Returns To Amazing Spider-Man In 2022
- Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
- Hulk #6 Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- The First Appearance of Satana in Vampire Tales #2, Up for Auction
- Is The Mystery Marauders Member The Golden Age Angel?
- Loki Variants Featured on Variant for Marvel's Voices: Pride
- Multiple Slaughterverse First Appearances In House Of Slaughter #6
- Secret Wars Is Burning Up The Charts, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- The Return Of Motor Crush From Brenden Fletcher & Babs Tarr In 2023?
- Starfox Returns To Marvel Comics In August 2022
- Silver Surfer In His OTHER #1, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Ashley Warwick's Space-Lady #1 in Behemoth July 2022 Solicits
- New Watson & Holmes Story In July's Mutiny #3 From Fairsquare Comics
- Reboot Or Regeneration In Doctor Who? Daily LITG, 25th of April 2022
LITG five years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers
- DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
- Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes
- The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
- Justice Society: World War II – Stana Katic on Diana's "Aha" Moment
- DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- Diamond Calls Round Comic Shops To See If They're Switching To Penguin
- Wonder Woman's Origin Evolved in Wonder Woman #45 Up for Auction
- The Underrated Arrival of Ace the Bat-Hound in Batman #92 at Auction
- The Rare Debut of the Phantom Stranger in 1952 Up for Auction
- Alan Moore and Jim Lee WildC.A.T.S Original Artwork At Auction
- Batman #423 with Todd McFarlane Bat #Mood Cover Up for Auction
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Art Auctioned From $1 to $1100
- Dick Grayson's Star Turn as Robin in Star Spangled #65 Up for Auction
- Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Radiant Black #3 Was a Diversion From a Big Issue #4 Reveal
- Crash & Troy & Samurai 2.0 Launch In Action Lab July 2021 Solicits
- Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021
LITG six years ago, Furloughed Funko, DC Comics packaging and Forbidden Planet fundraising
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as Funko furloughed its own Pops, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Forbidden Planet continued to appeal for help – Klaus Janson donated a thousand dollars.
- Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
- DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Marvel Comics Furloughs Staff This Weekend
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night
- Diamond Removes GEM from Three Jokers and Other DC Comics
- Heavy Metal Calls New Direct Comics 'Virus' Says Retailers Will Close
- Superman: Man of Tomorrow Review: Lifts Us Up, Not Looking Down
- Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel
LITG seven years ago – The censoring of Wonder Woman
Remember when Wonder Woman was a symbol of power, both in terms of censorship and recreation? DC censoring their own work and the misappropriation of others, and people cared enough about Heroes In Crisis to threaten Tom King's life.
- Walmart DC Comics Have Censored Michael Turner's Artemis and Wonder Woman
- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is Wonder Woman
- Tom King Reports Death Threat Following Heroes in Crisis Reveal
- Writer Of the Original Avengers: Endgame Comic Roy Thomas Just Saw the Movie [No Spoilers]
- Marvel Has Already Messed Up Legacy Numbers on X-Men…
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kerry Gammill, comics artist best known for Power Man and Iron Fist and Superman
- Brad W Foster, Shadowhawk artist
- Stefan Blitz, EIC of Forces Of Geek
- Jeff Zornow, Godzilla comic book artist
- Craig Rousseau, co-creator of Perhapanauts and artist on Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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