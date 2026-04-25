Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel

Hazbin Hotel: Vivienne Medrano's Animated Series Set for Final Season

Prime Video dropped a teaser video announcing that Vivienne Medrano's Hazbin Hotel would be returning for a fifth and final season.

Article Summary Prime Video announced Hazbin Hotel will return for a fifth and final season, revealed during LVL UP Expo.

Vivienne Medrano thanked Prime Video and promised fans an epic conclusion to the hit animated Hellaverse series.

Amazon MGM Studios praised Hazbin Hotel for bold adult animation, vibrant artistry, and unforgettable heart.

The teaser confirms Hazbin Hotel is heading toward its endgame, setting up a final chapter fans won’t want to miss.

Fans of Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" who attended LVL UP Expo earlier today were treated to the news (and announcement teaser, waiting for you above) that Hazbin Hotel would be returning for a fifth and final season. "I'm so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I'm grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing 'Hazbin Hotel' to its epic conclusion," Medrano shared. "I'm so excited for fans to see how this story ends." Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, added, "From its inception, 'Hazbin Hotel' has pushed the boundaries of adult animation through bold storytelling, vibrant artistry, and unapologetic heart. Vivienne Medrano and her team have built an extraordinary world that has captivated fans around the globe, and we're thrilled to give the series—and its passionate community—a fitting, unforgettable final chapter."

Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

The animated series stars Stephanie Beatriz as Vaggie, Alex Brightman as Sir Pentious and Adam, Keith David as Husk, Kimiko Glenn as Niffty and Susan, Erika Henningsen as Charlie Morningstar, Blake Roman as Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Amir Talai as Alastor and Tom Trench. In addition, Hazbin Hotel stars Jessica Vosk as Lute, Brandon Rogers as Katie Killjoy, Christian Borle as Vox, Lilli Cooper as Velvette, Joel Perez as Valentino, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine, Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, and Jeremy Jordan as Lucifer Morningstar. Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump has joined the cast as the voice of Abel.

Created by Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly garnering over 117 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base (and a Broadway show!). The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers, creating a wholly original and unique world. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron and Brett Coker also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy award-winning Bento Box Entertainment.

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