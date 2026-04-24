Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3 Teaser: 15 Episodes Releasing in 2026 & 2027

With Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 set for Fall 2026 (and Part 2 in 2027), here's the official teaser that was released.

It was last year during LVL UP Expo when the news hit that Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" would be getting a third and fourth season of Helluva Boss. Since that time, the first two seasons have been released on Prime Video in the Fall (while also remaining available on YouTube). From the third season onward, Prime Video has the exclusive window to stream new episodes before they appear anywhere else. Everyone up to speed? Great, because we have a teaser for Helluva Boss Season 3 to pass along – but first, the details. The third season will consist of 15 episodes, and will be broken into two parts: Part 1 releasing this fall, and Part 2 releasing sometime in 2027.

Here's a look at the official teaser that was released for Prime Video's Helluva Boss Season 3, which begins with a look behind the scenes at the recording sessions before rolling out the season's release schedule:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!