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White House Correspondents' Dinner: Trump Evacuated After Shots Fired

In a situation that is still ongoing, Donald Trump was evacuated from tonight's White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were fired.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and members of Trump's Cabinet were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) on Saturday night following a security incident outside the ballroom of the Washington Hilton Hotel in which shots were fired. CNN's Kaitlin Collins reported as this was being written that the shooter is confimed dead – thought the Secret Service is claiming a suspect is in custody. The evacuation occurred at around 8:30 pm ET following what initially sounded like loud bangs resulted in attendees diving under tables as Trump and Melania were taken off the stage by Secret Service agents. Soon after, other security agents could be seen on the main stage and within the audience, escorting other government officials away.

As members of the press were being evacuated from the dinner, White House Correspondents' Association President Weijia Jiang walked onto stage to announce that the program would resume shortly. "Please just be patient as we figure out just how much time it will be but it shouldn't be that much longer," she said. There were also reports that Trump is planning to deliver a speech during the WHCD event, though it remains to be seen if it will be live or via video (there are no reports that Trump has departed the hotel). As the story continues to unfold over the next several hours and days, expect the details to ebb and flow until a clearer picture is in place. Here's a look at the moments when Trump was evacuated during this evening's event, followed by two of the news networks that are still streaming coverage of the WHCD as it looks to move forward.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer describes the incident where he started hearing gun shots near him and a police officer threw Blitzer to the ground: They got the gunman who had a major weapon. pic.twitter.com/70QStceGRh — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

We are inside the ballroom of the Hilton. One Service agent told me the shooter is confirmed dead. Agents swarmed the room within minutes of shots being heard, running down the main aisle. But because Cabinet officials are seated throughout the room, many of them remained on the… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 26, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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