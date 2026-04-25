Posted in: Events, Pop Culture, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: McLaren Racing, McLaren Racing Live, sega

Sonic the Hedgehog Joins McLaren Racing Live in Miami This Week

McLaren Racing has teamed up with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to the McLaren Racing Live event happening in Miami this week

Article Summary Sonic the Hedgehog joins McLaren Racing Live in Miami from April 29 to May 3 with a special SEGA fan activation.

Visitors at Regatta Harbor can enjoy Sonic photo ops, mascot appearances, exclusive merch, and livestreamed racing.

The Sonic Speed Trap lets fans race to the finish and receive a photo capturing their own Blue Blur moment.

Sonic Rumble Party x McLaren Racing launches April 28, adding a McLaren Sonic skin, decals, logo plates, and more.

McLaren Racing has teamed up with SEGA to bring the Blue Blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog, to the McLaren Racing Live event happening in Miami this week. This is basically just a fun promotion to help kick off the event, which starts on April 29 and runs through May 3, as they set up an interactive Sonic fan activation at Regatta Harbor. This will also be a place where people can watch the racing via livestream throughout the weekend, in case you just can't help but hang out here. We have more details from the team about what you can expect to do here throughout the event.

Hang Out At The McLaren Racing Live With Sonic The Hedgehog Activities

Fans will be able to participate in various activities around the SEGA space, including photo opportunities, mascot appearances, exclusive merch, and more. Fans who are unable to attend in person will also be able to participate in the fun through a Sonic Rumble Party x McLaren Racing collaboration! For further details, please see below:

Sonic Speed Trap: Think you're as fast as Sonic? Step up to the Sonic Speed Trap and channel your inner Blue Blur by sprinting down the track to the finish line. As fans cross the finish line, they'll receive a photo showcasing the supersonic blur they created running at Sonic speed!

Sonic and Tails Mascot Photo Opportunities: Fans of all ages will get to meet Sonic and make his first public debut, Tails! Both mascots will be present throughout all five days of the event, interacting with fans, available for photos, and more!

Sonic Rumble Party x McLaren Racing Mission Event: Sonic Rumble Party players are in for a treat starting Tuesday, April 28 through Wednesday, May 13, fans will be able to collect the McLaren Racing Sonic skin as well as various other McLaren themed items including decals, logo plates and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!