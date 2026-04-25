Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: caine, donnie yen, From The World Of John Wick: Caine

John Wick Caine Spin-Off Movie Has Started Filming

The second big screen John Wick film, which will focus on the character of Caine and feature Donnie Yen, both starring and directing, has started filming.

Article Summary Caine, the John Wick spin-off starring Donnie Yen, has officially started filming after Yen confirmed the news on social media.

Donnie Yen is leading Caine both in front of and behind the camera, starring in the spin-off and directing the feature.

The film picks up after John Wick: Chapter 4, following Caine after he is freed from his obligations to the High Table.

The title appears to be From the World of John Wick: Caine, the same as the previous spin-off film, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Lionsgate is still very much trying to make a John Wick Cinematic Universe a thing. It didn't really work the first time around with Ballerina. The movie didn't get the best reviews; they weren't terrible, but also weren't great, and the box office flopped pretty hard. It's a shame because the world has always been the best part of the John Wick universe and is one of the reasons the first one stood out, aside from being really, really well-made and executed. They are attempting to go for round two with another spin-off film, this time following up from the post-credits scene at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4. The film is going to follow the character of Caine with Donnie Yen not only returning to star, but also to direct. We learned last month that filming was supposed to start in April, and Yem confirmed on his social media that it had started. If the clapper is anything to go by, we didn't learn anything from the ghosts of titles past.

The full title of the previous John Wick spin-off film was From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina, which was hell and a half for people who like to be technically correct and for people with character limits in headlines. If that little logo at the bottom is anything to go by, it appears the title for this one is going to be From The World Of John Wick: Caine. However, just as Ballerina became just that, we can assume that Caine will eventually get shortened as well.

From The World Of John Wick: Caine – The Second Spin-Off Attempt

"What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero," said Yen in March 2026. "This film is an opportunity to push the genre forward. My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story. As both director and actor, I'm excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I've learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new."

The only story details shared state that the film "will follow Caine's story in the events post 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4; the hitman freed from his obligations to The High Table." At this time of writing, there isn't a release date either. There is a fifth John Wick film in development, along with an animated prequel.

Donnie Yen is starring and directing from a screenplay written by Mattson Tomlin. Rina Sawayama is also reprising her role as Akira, though they appear to be the only confirmed cast members at this time. John Wick producers Thunder Road, including Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, who will produce through the 87Eleven Entertainment production banner. Keanu Reeves and John Saunders will also produce. Yen will also serve as EP. When filming began, it appears the title will mirror that of Ballerina, as the official title is From The World Of John Wick: Caine.

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