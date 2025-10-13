Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrow, The Flash

Arrow: Katherine McNamara Wishes Mia Smoak-Queen a Happy Birthday

Katherine McNamara (Arrow) wished Mia Smoak-Queen/Green Arrow a happy birthday and shared an image gallery from her "Arrowverse" days.

Though we now live in the world of DC Studios' DCU, The CW's "Arrowverse" continues to get tons of love and respect from fans for its contributions and impact on the future of genre programming and its mainstream acceptance. So, when Katherine McNamara drops a post offering her alter-ego "Mia Smoak-Queen, Blackstar, the new Green Arrow " big-time birthday wishes, and sharing how much the character, the fans, and more meant to her over the years, it gets our attention.

"Happy birthday, Mia Smoak-Queen, Blackstar, the new Green Arrow. 💚🏹 The 'I don't lose' hard as nails fighter who has the most tender heart you could ever know. You traveled through literal space, timelines, and multiverses to find your family, to keep them safe, and to carry on your legacy. Mia taught me that you can be both soft and strong, to always keep an open mind, and that forgiveness (of both yourself and others) can be your greatest liberator," McNamara began the caption to her post, which also included an image gallery from her time in the Arrowverse.

McNamara continued, "Thank you to everyone at [The CW's Arrow] who believed in me and entrusted me with this beautiful character. Thank you to the #ARROW family on set who welcomed me with open arms. Thank you to the fandom for taking in this #Olicity baby as your own and for loving her as much as I do. Mia, your father was right about one thing – there should always be a Green Arrow and thank goodness it's you. We know you won't fail this city. Thank you for letting Mia be a part of your story – even if it was just for a little while. 💚🏹 "

During an October 2022 interview with Looper to promote her The CW series Walker Independence, McNamara discussed if she would return to the "Arrowverse" before it wrapped up its run, how she saw Mia's future shaping up, and the one storyline McNamara believed "Arrowverse" fans deserved an answer to. Here are the highlights:

Katherine McNamara on Arrow/Mia Queen, Arrowverse Answers & More

McNamara's Ready to Sling Arrows Again, So Just Say The Word: "If you need a Green Arrow, throw that sigil up in the sky, and I'll come a running- any chance to throw that suit back on again. Mia is such a special character to me and always will be."

McNamara Wants William Found: "It means a lot, and it's been an honor and a privilege. I take it very seriously, that responsibility. Put me in all of them. I would love to dive back in and participate in any iteration. There's a part of me that cannot rest until I find William. I can't leave a Queen child out there floating in the Arrowverse without resolving that story."

McNamara Believes Arrowverse Fans Deserve Answers: "The fandom deserves it [a resolution to the William storyline], and… I love Ben Lewis so much, and I can't stand that he's missing, and we haven't resolved this storyline, but I keep campaigning for it as much as I possibly can. I have zero control over the matter, but if I have any say in the matter, I will find William."

McNamara Sees More to Mia's Future: "Some of the aspects we saw in ['The Flash: Armageddon'] were very interesting. Mia is very much this lone wolf, and she has a hard time opening up to people and has a hard time being on a team. She grew so much while she was on 'Arrow.' Then, we saw her a year later, having been so obsessed with the hunt for her brother and so consumed by her guilt in the matter. Seeing where that pushes her and seeing her on that precipice is interesting. Getting to push that a bit farther, given whatever has happened to William, might be harrowing, but also might open up some new colors to Mia."

McNamara Wants to Show Mia's Personal Side: "I would like to see Mia find some love. She's very lonely. She needs a hug, somebody to love her. She's caught between the two Diggle brothers, and who knows, maybe there's someone else out there in the Arrowverse."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!