Atlanta Season 3 Taking Off This March; New Teaser on Christmas Day

Nearly two months after a teaser for the series' return was posted on Halloween night, fans of Donald Glover's Emmy Award-winning FX series Atlanta can look to March 24 for a two-episode Season 3 opener (and streaming the following day on Hulu). During the mostly Europe-set third season, Earn (Glover), Alfred /Paper Boi' (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) are in the middle of a successful European tour, as they navigate new surroundings as outsiders while struggling to adjust to their newfound success. While a new teaser trailer is set to drop on Christmas Day, viewers were treated to the first official key art poster (which you can check out below):

In the previously-released promo, we kick things off with a series of scenes that included empty theaters, quiet city streets, rooms in disarray with televisions broadcasting something (??), and we hear "It's after the end of the world, don't you know that yet?" being said over and over, growing in volume. From there, we see Henry's Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles staring into the camera as he sits alone at a table, with two uniformed servers facing the wall with their backs to the room. From there, the teaser ends with "2022" appearing:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Atlanta | Season 3 Teaser | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P66DFHYGgNw)

During FX Networks' TCA presentation in August, FX chairman John Landgraf offered an update on the third and fourth seasons of Glover's series. After a production shutdown in March 2020, filming resumed at the start of 2021 on Season 3 and 4, with the third season set for 2022 but no definitive premiere date set at that time. "We haven't locked down the scheduling for season 3 yet as it just finished shooting—it's shot primarily in Europe," Landgraf explained. "It's in post-production and it's a lengthy post-production process and part of that is because they're currently in production of season 4 in Atlanta. All the scripts for that season have been written and I absolutely adore the scripts for both seasons." But a definite return date is coming soon, with Landgraf adding, "The reason I can't lock down a date right now is that it's being driven by Donald Glover and Hiro Morai's schedule and availability and the length of post, both for season 3 while in the process of producing season 4. I did list it as one of the things coming back in the first half of 2022, that is our anticipation. I think we'll be able to lock down an actual date for 3 and maybe for both cycles within the next couple of months."