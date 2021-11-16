Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Begins Production; 3 More Join Cast

Netflix and Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) are welcoming Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim's Convenience), Lim Kay Siu (Anna and The King), and Ken Leung (Industry) to their reimagined live-action take on Nickelodeon's animated Avatar: The Last Airbender. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. Lim Kay Siu will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure, and best friend to Aang. Ken Leung will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who's eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals. And with that good news came some even better news… that's right, the series is currently in production as you're reading this.

The trio joins a cast that includes Gordon Cormier (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Kiawentiio (Beans), Ian Ousley (Physical), Dallas Liu (PEN15), and Daniel Dae Kim (Hot Zone: Anthrax)- with a full cast rundown below. With Kim serving as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of the series, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker), as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story), will also executive produce. Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jet Wilkinson, and Jabbar Raisani have been tapped to direct.

The series will film in a new, custom-built facility in Vancouver. Designed and operated by Pixomondo Virtual Production, the state-of-the-art stage is one of the biggest virtual production volumes in North America, with 23,000 sq ft of stage space and more than 3,000 LED Panels. Using some of the same cutting-edge technology used for Netflix's The Midnight Sky and 1899, and Disney's The Mandalorian, the virtual stage allows for visual effects to be done in real-time in-camera, combining multiple environments for a new standard for immersive storytelling. "We're thrilled to start production on this incredible project and we're especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of ATLA using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world," Albert Kim explained.

Cormier's Aang is a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements & the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

Kiawentiio's Katara is a determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her small village. Though only fourteen, she's already endured great personal tragedy, which has held her back from rising to her true potential, though it's never dimmed her warm and caring spirit.

Ousley's Sokka is Katara's sardonic and resourceful 16-year-old brother. Outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously, despite his inner doubts over his warrior skills… doubts that he masks with his wit and deadpan sense of

humor.

Liu's Zuko is a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Currently roaming the world in exile, he's on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and live up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

Kim's Fire Lord Ozai is the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai's drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it's his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors.