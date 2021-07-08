Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, Food Network Team for New Competition Show

Ben & Jerry's is looking for a new flavor, and you could be the one to create it. A new competition show to create a new flavor of the popular ice cream is coming to the Food Network on August 16th. Dubbed "Clash of the Cones", the four-episode series will be hosted by Molly Yeh, who will preside over six ice cream makers all trying to create a new flavor of Ben & Jerry's based around a celebrity or pop-culture figure, who will be there to help them come up with the ice cream. They include Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Food Network's Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro, and actor Kevin Bacon. Whoever wins takes home $20,000 and a chance to pitch to Ben & Jerry themselves. Variety had the news of the show.

What Is Your Favorite Flavor Of Ben & Jerry's?

"Viewers are in for an imaginative and entertaining ride, watching along as these gifted ice cream makers create original Ben & Jerry's flavors, based on inspiration from some of the biggest stars on the planet in food, music, and film. This is the perfect show for the entire family to gather around and watch this summer," said Courtney White, president, Food Network and Cooking Channel, in a prepared statement.

You know, I am not really an adventurous guy when it comes to my Ben & Jerry's. My favorite is the "Half Baked", and that is only because the ice cream surrounding the brownie and cookie dough is so delicious. Sometimes I think their ice cream is just too packed with stuff. In any case, who doesn't want to watch Ludacris mix it up with Kevin Bacon? Surely his ice cream has to have chocolate-covered bacon chunks in it, right?

Ben & Jerry's Clash of the Cones debuts on Food Network and Discovery+ on August 16th.

