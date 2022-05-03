Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 Preview: Everyone's on Lalo Alert

Since this week's episode is still pretty fresh (a nice way of saying we don't want to spoil an episode that's not even 24-hours old yet), what we will say about "Hit and Run" is that the Rhea Seehorn is an excellent director, we never want to see Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) going the "Howard Hamlin" route ever again (so disturbing), and the episode reminded me of the line from Casino when DeNiro talks about the cameras in said-establishment and how "The eye in the sky watches us all." So with those vague teasers in mind, here's a look at two preview images, the overview, and the promo for next week's episode of AMC's Better Call Saul, S06E05 "Black and Blue." And to say that everyone's on "Lalo Alert" would be an understatement…

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 "Black and Blue": While business booms for Jimmy, the vise tightens on the cat-and-mouse game between Gus and Lalo. Directed by Melissa Bernstein and written by Alison Tatlock.

For a look at what's ahead as the series nears its handoff to Breaking Bad and we (fingers crossed) get answers to what happens to "Gene Takovic" aka "Saul Goodman" aka Jimmy McGill and Kim (Seehorn), check out these previously-released teasers & trailers:

Check out this special "episode" of American Greed from CNBC shining a spotlight on our Jimmy and his wicked, wicked ways:

The extended 13-episode Season 6 kicked things off with a two-episode premiere, and with the season split into two parts? Viewers will have seven episodes to process before a break ahead of the series' final run of episodes beginning July 11. Now here's a look at the official trailer for the final season of AMC's Better Call Saul, followed by a look at the official season overview:

Better Call Saul's final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy's complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando), and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.