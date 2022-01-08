Blade Runner: Black Lotus Season 1 E09 Preview: Elle Reveals Her Plans

With only hours to go until the next episode of Crunchyroll and Adult Swim's Blade Runner: Black Lotus hits your screens, we have a look at what's ahead with "Free Will." Last week, Officer Davis's hard work led to Chen discovering the remains of replicants. So how was she rewarded? With a three-month suspension from the force for her "delusions." This week, the focus shifts back to Elle as she zeroes in on the final target on her revenge agenda. And that's the man responsible for the doll hunt…

Directed by Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex), Blade Runner: Black Lotus is produced by Alcon Entertainment and animation studio Sola Digital Arts, with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as a creative producer. Now here's a look at a preview for this weekend's episode "Free Will," where Elle confronts Joseph about his past as a Blade Runner and reveals her plans to him to kill Niander Wallace:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | S1E9 Sneak Peek: Elle Confronts Joseph | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5eSziJ6zl4)

Here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Toonami & Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a series overview and a featurette where the creative team takes viewers behind the scenes to show them what went into making the original anime:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Official Trailer | BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KlmnXPRJbGg)

Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, she must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Scenes: Creating the World of BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTmWJjyI0Mc)

Now here's a look back at the official opening credits for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's Blade Runner: Black Lotus, followed by a look at both voice casts and their characters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Sequence | Blade Runner: Black Lotus | Toonami (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZhVHq8GjZI)

Inspired by the film franchise, the 13-episode series stars Jessica Henwick, Arisa Shida, Will Yun Lee, Shinshu Fuji, Samira Wiley, Takako Honda, Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Josh Duhamel, Taiten Kusunoki, Peyton List, Yoshiko Sakakibara, Stephen Root, Hochu Otsuka, Barkhad Abdi, Takayuki Kinba, Gregg Henry, Masane Tsukayama, Henry Czerny, Akio Nojima, Jason Spisak, and Kazuki Yao.

Henwick/Shida voice Elle, a female replicant created for a secret and unknown purpose. Lee/Fuji voice Joseph, a mysterious figure who owns a spare parts junkyard in Los Angeles. Wiley/Honda voice Alani Davis, a fresh LAPD recruit. Cox/Hashi voice Niander Wallace Sr, founder & CEO of the Wallace Corporation. Bentley/Koyasu voice Niander Wallace Jr, a brilliant scientist working for his father. Duhamel/Kusunoki voice Marlowe, a deadly Blade Runner. List/Sakakibara voice Josephine Grant, the wife of the police chief. Root/Otsuka voice Earl Grant, Police Chief of the LAPD. Abdi/Kinba voice Doc Badger, a black market dealer. Henry/Tsukayama voice Senator Bannister, a politician with strong feelings on replicant production. Spisak/Yao voice Hooper, a journalist in the pocket of the Wallace Corporation.