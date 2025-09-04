Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: bluey

Bluey Jumping From Small to Big Screens: Film Set for August 2027

BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios announced that Joe Brumm's Bluey is officially making the leap to the big screen on August 6, 2027.

Sometimes, all of that Bluey goodness can't be contained on the small screen. So, what's a fan to do? Well, one thing would be to mark down August 6th, 2027, on their calendars. Why? Because BBC Studios and Walt Disney Studios, in partnership with Ludo Studio, have officially announced that the feature-length Bluey movie will be released on that very date. Okay. Now, we're going to give all of you a few seconds to celebrate and hug one another before we move on. Everybody good? Great!

Written and directed by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio in collaboration with BBC Studios, the CG-animated feature is produced by Amber Naismith (Happy Feet, The LEGO Movie) and co-directed by Richard Jeffery (Bluey, Series 1–3). Of course, the vocal talent for the feature film includes Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack as Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit), with the upcoming movie marking the big-screen debut of the beloved blue heeler and her family, bringing the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning series to life like never before.

While not much is officially known about what the film will focus on (horror or a Michael Bay-like summer blockbuster would definitely be bold directions), we do know that the film is set to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run. On the production side, Brumm is the executive producer, alongside Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson from Ludo Studio. For Disney, the film will be overseen by David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, and his team. BBC Studios is set to finance and license the film, with theatrical distribution being handled through Walt Disney Studios. The film is being supported by the Australian government through the Producer Offset and Screen Australia, and support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland's Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

