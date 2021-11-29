Boba Fett Sends a Pretty Clear "Message" About Respect in New Teaser

With still a month to go until Disney+ and Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett comes storming across streaming screens, viewers are being treated to a new look at what they can expect from The Mandalorian spinoff. In the series, (in)famous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) run a gauntlet through the galaxy's underworld as they head back to the sands of Tatooine to tackle some serious unfinished business: staking a claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today, "Message":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Message | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCAlNWNbN5c)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, hitting Disney+ on December 29th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.