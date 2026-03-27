Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: blue bloods, boston blue

Boston Blue: Here's a Sneak Peek at S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things"

With CBS's Boston Blue set to return next week, we've got a sneak peek at April 3rd's S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" for you to check out.

Article Summary Boston Blue returns to CBS with S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" airing April 3rd.

Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green lead as detectives tackling new tough Boston cases.

A drive-by shooting at a church unearths secrets and stirs tension within the squad.

Len Cariou guest stars as Henry Reagan, promising family drama and emotional revelations.

With a whole lot of CBS shows returning next week post-"March Madness," we've got an updated look at what's ahead with Showrunners Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis' Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green-starring Boston Blue when it returns to our screens next Friday. Previously, we shared overviews and image galleries for April 3rd's S01E13: "Beautiful Broken Things" and April 10th's S01E14: "Blood Chemistry," with Len Cariou guest-starring as Henry Reagan in the former and Xochitl Gomez guest-starring as Penny in the latter. Now, we've got a sneak peek at "Beautiful Broken Things" that's been added to the overall season preview that's waiting for you below:

Boston Blue Season 1: S01E13 & S01E14 Previews

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 13: "Beautiful Broken Things" – A drive-by shooting at the church pulls Lena and Danny into the complicated past of one of Reverend Peters' associates. Meanwhile, Mae faces painful revelations about her family, the team manages internal friction, and grandfather Henry (Len Cariou) comes to visit. Directed by Richelle Taylor, with a story by Dijorn Moss & Trinea Moss.

Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 14: "Blood Chemistry" – Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston's young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way. Meanwhile, personal revelations and family concerns surface as the team navigates health scares, and growing public attention brings new challenges. Directed by Bosede Williams, with a story by Dave Metzger.

CBS's Boston Blue stars Donnie Wahlberg as he reprises his role as NYPD detective Danny Reagan in a universe expansion of the long-running top drama Blue Bloods. In this new series, Reagan takes a position with the Boston Police Department and is paired with detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. The Silver family is comprised of Boston district attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben), Boston PD detective Lena Silver, police superintendent Sarah Silver (Maggie Lawson), rookie cop Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner), and renowned Baptist pastor Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson). As Reagan settles into his new city, he also hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who is beginning his own career in Boston.

Produced by CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, CBS's Boston Blue is executive-produced by Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg.

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