Breaking Bad: Vince Gilligan Thanks Fans in 15th Anniversary Video

When it comes to the best-of-the-best television-wise, we haven't exactly made it a secret that Vince Gilligan's and Peter Gould's Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul/"El Camino" universe is our pick for the greatest artwork to ever grace our screens. That's why we can find ourselves getting excited over even something as simple as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their roles as Walter White/Heisenberg & Jesse Pinkman, respectively, in a Super Bowl ad for Frito-Lay's PopCorners. But for this go-around, we're not looking to the future. Because 15 years ago as of today, the series premiere of Breaking Bad would hit our screens… and television would never be the same. In honor of the show's anniversary and its enduring legacy thanks to new fans discovering its greatness as we speak, Gilligan posted a special "unboxing" video revealing the one item that every fan will be salivating over once they see what it is.

We're guessing you might've figured it out, but even if you did, the video is well worth the watch for Gilligan's kind words alone. Take a look:

Here's a look back at the newest teaser released this week for the PopCorners Super Bowl ad, followed by a look back to when we first learned about Cranston & Paul's return to the desert:

Here's a look back at the official image reveal via PopCorners' & Cranston's Twitter accounts, with more to come between now and February 12, 2023:

"I can definitely imagine revisiting it. Selfishly, I'd like to do so to keep this thing going," Gilligan revealed during an interview last year with Rolling Stone. But before folks start hitting social media looking for when the next spinoff will hit their screens? Relax because if Gilligan does return, it won't be anytime soon. "But without naming any names, I look around at some of the worlds, the universes, the stories that I love, whether they're on TV or in the movies. And I think there's a certain point, and it's hard to define, where you've done too much in the same universe. Just leave it alone," Gilligan elaborated. "And some universes are much bigger and more elastic. Ours is a very small one, Albuquerque, New Mexico, versus some of these worlds and series of movies and TV shows. The main thing I'm scared of is becoming too much of a one-trick pony. Yes, I could do more with this universe. And maybe someday I will, especially if I fail at everything that comes next. Then I'll come crawling back. But right now, whether there's more room to grow or not — and there probably is — I feel like it's time to do something new."