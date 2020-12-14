Bridgerton Official Trailer Shows Alls' Fair in Love & War This Season

Now that "Lady Whistledown" has properly introduced you to the players at play in Shondaland head Shonda Rhimes and creator/EP Chris Van Dusen's Bridgerton and with the series take on Julia Quinn's novels set to debut on Friday, December 25, it seemed only right for viewers to get a better look at the world that awaits them. That's exactly what viewers received on Monday in the form of an official trailer, which shows us firsthand that during the social season all's fair in love and war-and especially when love feels like a war.

As the social season approaches, here's a look at the official trailer (followed by a sneak preview) for Netflix's Bridgerton, set to premiere on the streaming service on December 25:

Speaking of Lady Whistledown, our guide during the social season is taking it upon herself to keep us informed throughout. To start things off, we were introduced to the "who's who" who make up "The Ton" with teases of the drama that lies ahead. But as we're told by our gracious hostess, "The Bridgerton family is more than prepared…"

"For their eldest daughter, Miss Daphne Bridgerton, to enter the marriage market."

"Meanwhile, Lady Featherington is shepherding three daughters through the endless events of the season…"

"As well as an unexpected houseguest with secrets of her own."

"And while our dear Ton loves to imagine the many outcomes of the social season…"

"It is Her Majesty The Queen who will have the final say…"

"Of course, a certain outspoken Lady Danbury will try her hardest to ensure The Duke finds a match this season."

"Though it appears someone may have already captured his attention…"

"Do consider yourself informed, dear reader. I shall see you on December 25 – Yours truly, Lady Whistledown"

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent's footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne's prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society's expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

Inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the Netflix series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter, and Harriet Cains– with Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.