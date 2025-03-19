Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Was About "Being Accepting" of Others, Not "Anti-Man": Gellar

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar on a core message of the original series and why now is the time for a Buffyverse return.

As Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans await word on showrunners, writers, and EPs Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director/EP Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's upcoming pilot for Hulu for a sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, star and executive producer Sarah Michelle Gellar had the opportunity to share some additional thoughts on why now is the right time for a return to Buffy's universe. Speaking with Glamour about her upcoming projects and partnership with the booking app Trainline, Gellar discussed one of the series' universal messages and why it's needed now more than ever.

"What I loved about Buffy was she was inclusive. Sometimes, I think we go so far and become anti-man, and it's not about that. It's about just finding our inner strength and being accepting of the people around us," Gellar explained. "That was the ultimate message of who she was. She was different, and she accepted herself, and her friends accepted her, and they made their own family. And that's what life is really about. And so that message, I think, more than ever, is timely."

In the clip above from Access Hollywood, Gellar and host Mario Lopez also discussed plans for a possible return to the "Buffyverse," with Gellar dropping an interesting timeline comment beginning at the 0:40 mark, noting that "we're moving forward this summer."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

