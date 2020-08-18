Cheers Star John Ratzenberger Records PSA for US Postal Service

One of the most beloved characters on the long-running NBC sitcom Cheers is Cliff Clavin, played by John Ratzenberger throughout the television series' 11 seasons appearing in all 271 episodes. Cliff is a postal worker who frequents the bar and often sits next to his best friend Norm Peterson (George Wendt). The actor recorded a public service announcement for Cameo in support of the United States Postal Service. Cameo allows celebrities to share personalized messages for a fee. "The post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now, certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth," Ratzenberger said." Help your local post office. Go down there and buy something."

The post office sells a number of items including packaging material, boxes, and stamps. The message comes via Cursive band member Tim Kasher, who shared the PSA via Twitter. The USPS came under fire recently President Trump as he threatened to withhold federal funding to hurt operations. He has also been a vocal critic of mass vote-by-mail believing it will lead to massive fraud. Ratzenberger garnered two Emmy nominations for Cheers in 1985 and 1986. The sitcom won 24 Emmy Awards throughout its run. The actor reprised the role for a 2002 episode of the series' spinoff Frasier with star Kelsey Grammer. In 2019, Ratzenberger and co-stars Rhea Perlman, Kirstie Alley, and Wendt reprised their Cheers roles in an episode of The Goldbergs.

Following Cheers, Ratzenberger became a reliable presence in Disney television and its Pixar films especially in the Toy Story franchise as the voice of the Hamm the pig while occasionally still doing live-action television work. Among other Pixar franchises, he's appeared in include The Incredibles as the Underminer and Cars as Mack. Ratzenberger can be seen in the Disney Channel series Just Roll With It and upcoming Pixar films Soul (2020) and Luca (2021). Here is Kasher's tweet below.

An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger) #SaveUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/bbS43gNcIP — Tim Kasher (@timkasher) August 16, 2020