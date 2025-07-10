Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Chief of War

Chief of War Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Jason Momoa-Led Series

Arriving to Apple TV+ on August 1st, here's the official trailer for series star, writer, director, and EP Jason Momoa's Chief of War.

With three week to go until the epic nine-episode historical drama hits streaming screens, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer and key art poster or series star, writer, director, and executive producer (wow!) Jason Momoa and showrunner and executive producer Doug Jung's Chief of War. With a two-episode premiere locked in for Friday, August 1st (followed by new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays through September 19th), the series is set amid the scenic backdrop of the islands of Hawai'i and based on true events, Chief of War follows warrior Ka'iana (Momoa) as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage, the series features a predominantly Polynesian cast that includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Benjamin Hoetjes.

Apple TV+'s Chief of War is produced by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Along with starring and directing the season finale, Momoa also serves as executive producer. Jung serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook, and Brian Andrew Mendoza. Justin Chon helms the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engström, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence, and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multi-Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA Award-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013. Here's a look back at the official teaser that was originally released back in May 2025:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!