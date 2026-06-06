Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, Avatar: The Legend of Korra

Avatar, "Korra" Voice Actor Torches "Evil" Paramount as Bad for ATLA

Avatar: The Last Airbender and "Legend of Korra" voice actor Greg Baldwin did not hold back on his feelings regarding Paramount and ATLA.

Article Summary Avatar turmoil deepens as Paramount Skydance shifts Legend of Aang from theaters to streaming despite fan backlash.

An online leak and reports of hackers targeting Avatar: Seven Havens have fueled fears about Avatar’s future.

Avatar voice actor Greg Baldwin blasted Paramount as “evil,” saying executives do not value the ATLA franchise.

Baldwin says Paramount shows contempt for Avatar: The Last Airbender and argues studio execs should lose jobs to AI.

What once sounded like the dawn of a new animated era for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has turned into a nightmare. Originally planned for a theatrical release, Paramount Skydance made the call to release Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender on streaming instead – despite the outcry from fans and the early buzz that the work was deserving of a big-screen release. That point was made moot when the film was leaked online, reportedly from a hack into one of Paramount's screening companies' networks. Then, word came down that hackers are targeting Avatar: Seven Havens, followed by the news that Saber Interactive's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" RPG has been canceled. To say that there are a whole lot of fans angry at Paramount would be an understatement – but that anger isn't exclusive to fans alone. On Saturday, voice actor Greg Baldwin made his thoughts on the company painfully clear: "Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you," adding, "They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise."

Baldwin voiced Uncle Iroh full-time during the third season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, reprising the role during the second and third seasons of Avatar: The Legend of Korra. "Hard truth… I can speak freely because I'm 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely. They're generally a slippery and clueless bunch who shouldn't be allowed near anything remotely creative…but the new regime at Paramount is straight up evil. I assure you," Baldwin wrote in the first of a series of posts."

Hard truth… I can speak freely because I'm 65 years old and my pocketful of fucks is seriously depleted. Working as a paralegal at various studios in LA for thirty years…I had the opportunity to observe studio executives closely. They're generally a slippery and clueless… https://t.co/etyCYk7MDc — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) June 6, 2026

Bladwin continued, "These soulless bastards have nothing but contempt for a show about grace and redemption and the struggle against fascism. ATLA is a mystery to them. They. Do. Not. Value. The. Franchise. Nickelodeon will never hire me again anyway…so why not drop a truth bomb? I reiterate. Paramount doesn't care about ATLA." The voice actor added, "Riddle me this… What's an acceptable use of AI? Who should lose their jobs to AI Answer… Studio Executives. Ironically…those cockroaches will be the last to go."

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