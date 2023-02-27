Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Livestream Pre-Show/Post Show Announced With Netflix's Chris Rock: Selective Outrage livestreaming this Saturday, here's what you need to know about the pre-show/post-show & more.

This Saturday, Chris Rock & Netflix will be jumping into the world of event livestreaming with Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. And now, we're learning that Rock's bringing a lot of friends with him for a pre-show and a post-show. Beginning at 6:30 pm PT, "The Show Before the Show" will be hosted by Ronnie Chieng, feature Leslie Jones, Deon Cole & Arsenio Hall (among others) and include appearances & commentary from Amy Schumer, Cedric the Entertainer, Ice-T, Jerry Seinfeld, Kevin Hart, Paul McCartney, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes. Following Rock's performance, Dana Carvey & David Spade will host "The Show After the Show, featuringNBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, actor JB Smoove, and more. And along with an update on who's going to be appearing, we also have a look at how you can join in on Saturday…

And just a quick reminder that while Rock's special will be available on-demand after the livestream, both the pre-show & the post-show will be one-and-done (meaning they're not being archived). So with the global live event set for March 4th at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, here's a look at the date announcement teaser for Netflix's Chris Rock Live: Selective Outrage:

Both the pre-show and the post-show specials will be produced by Den of Thieves and directed by Joe DeMaio, with Jill Leiderman and Den of Thieves' Jared Morell serving as executive producers. Now, here's what you need to know to check out the show this Saturday, March 4th. First, Netflix will have a "Watch Live" button on the streamer's interface beginning at around the 6:20 p.m. PT on March 4. Once the show starts, viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to Live. If you jump into things late, you can opt to play from the beginning or drop into the show live. And if you have to drop out for a minute, the show will remain listed under "Continue Watching."