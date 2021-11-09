Cobra Kai Season 4 Images: Look Out, Daniel! It's "Crane Kick" Johnny!

With the series returning to Netflix at the end of this year, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai has definitely set up one helluva fourth season of the "Karate Kid" spinoff. We have Thomas Ian Griffith returning as Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) to offering Kreese (Martin Kove) some serious backup. That means life is about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos- even as they join forces. Because this time, there's more than just a trophy on the line at the All Valley Karate Tournament- it's the heart and soul of the community. That means it's time for new alliances, new students, and (of course) new conflicts- as you're about to see in the following preview images (so does that mean we get to call him "Crane Kick Johnny" from now on?):

Now here's more of what viewers can expect when Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres on December 31, 2021:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | Date Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfQ3EQl_W98)

Here's a look back at the teaser that laid it all out for the viewers when it comes to the All-Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cobra Kai: Season 4 | All Valley Karate Tournament Promo | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8eRMQtjCBE)

Cobra Kai Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver). Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.