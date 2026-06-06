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"Buffy" Star Anthony Head, Among Us, MOTU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: "Buffy" star Anthony Head, Among Us, Masters of the Universe, Doctor Who, Batman: Caped Crusader, and more!

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with tributes honoring Anthony Head after news of his passing.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, and more share heartfelt memories of Buffy star Anthony Head.

Beyond Buffy, highlights include Among Us, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, Doctor Who, and Batman: Caped Crusader.

Also on deck: Boston Blue, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, Lioness, 60 Minutes, WWE SmackDown, and The X-Files.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: "Buffy" star Anthony Head, Boston Blue, Among Us, Fire Country, Paramount/WB, Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, Sheriff Country, Lioness, 60 Minutes, Doctor Who, Batman: Caped Crusader, The X-Files, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 6th, 2026:

Boston Blue Season 2: Showrunners on Time Jump, Danny/Baez & Much More

Among Us Creator Owen Dennis on Adapting Game to Animated TV Series

Fire Country Season 5: Max Thieriot Teases New Season Being a "Reset"

U.S. States Expected to Challenge Paramount/Warner Bros Deal: Report

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Series Preview Released

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Anthony Head's Passing: "I'm Not OK"

Among Us Animated Series Debuts Exclusively on Paramount+

Sheriff Country Season 2: Showrunner on Eva/Mickey/Wes Drama & More

Buffy Stars Boreanaz, Marsters & Caulfield Remember Anthony Head

Lioness Season 3: Saldaña & Kidman-Starring Series Return August 2nd

60 Minutes: Stahl, Whitaker & Wertheim Returning (At Least, For Now)

WWE SmackDown Preview: Clash in Italy Sparks Controversy in Bologna

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso Star Anthony Head Dies, Age 72

Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why "Star Trek" Wasn't the Universe For Him

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen Go Beer to Celebrate America's 250th Live

Batman: Caped Crusader, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The X-Files: David Duchovny Reflects on Show's Success, Handling Fame

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