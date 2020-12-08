Cobra Kai Teaser Reveals Season 3 Trailer Drop This Wednesday

Like the rest of us, Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are trying to do their best to land this year as safely and gently as possible- because let's been honest? It's been a tough one on so many levels. To help viewers of the "Karate Kid" sequel series start looking forward to a better new year, the trio and Netflix are letting fans know that a little something they've been waiting for will be arriving on Wednesday: the official trailer for the series' third season return. With the tension building between Johnny (William Zabka), Daniel (Ralph Macchio), and Kreese (Martin Kove) heading into the new season and Miguel's (Xolo Maridueña) long-term prognosis still unknown, we get a reminder of just how rough things got for everyone on the other side of the camera by the time the season wrapped.

Here's a look at the post from Tuesday morning offering viewers the heads-up up the trailer drop, followed by a look at the trailer teaser (yes, trailers get teasers now) in a larger, friendlier format- with Netflix's Cobra Kai returning to screens on January 8, 2021:

Should all of 2020 be forgot? Hell yes. Should the trailer for season 3 drop tomorrow? Also hell yes. pic.twitter.com/us32IV4FYP — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 8, 2020

Here's a look at the trailer teaser in a larger, friendlier format:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

Now here's a look back at the announcement trailer for not just the series' third season return as well as the Season 4 renewal reveal, followed by the initial news that Netflix was the series' new home that also included a sneak preview at the end of it:

In August, Hurwitz revealed that all of the film trilogy's characters are potentially in play (as it clearly appears in the brief season 3 scene above): "We love The Karate Kid trilogy and anyone who has seen Seasons 1 and 2 has seen us make references to all three of the original Karate Kid films. And we also say that it's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse." Hurwitz continued, "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai and I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

That said, as fun as it is to bring these characters back for the fans it's important that the characters they use bring something meaningful to the series' overall narrative: "We view that as all characters who live in our universe and, at any moment in time, have the potential to show up as long as they're relevant to the present-day story that we're telling and don't feel like they're thrown in there for cameo purposes or for simply for nostalgia's sake," Hurwitz explained. "There needs to be a real, dramatic reason [in] present-day why any of these characters would be relevant to our story. I can say that, going forward, we should expect more characters from The Karate Kid films to return but I can't say who or when or pretty much anything beyond that."