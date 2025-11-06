Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: colbert, opinion, stephen colbert

Colbert Imagines Taylor Swift Response to "Sad Wannabe Swiftie" Trump

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert offered "Taylor Swift's" perfect response to Donald Trump using "The Fate of Ophelia" in a TikTok video.

Donald Trump's "creepy uncle" obsession with singer, songwriter, and global phenomenon Taylor Swift has been well-documented in the press and on social media. After courting her support at the beginning of 2024 (more on that below), Trump went on a "pissy fit" after Swift officially endorsed VP Kamala Harris for POTUS that ranged from everything from attacking her for loving cats and not having kids (that one was from Trump's veep lackey, JD Vance) and "cursing" the Kansas City Chiefs (to a Super Bowl win, because that's a bad thing?) to embracing the endorsement of an AI version of Swift. "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" Trump posted (with Cheetos dust-covered fingers, we're assuming) back in May of this year, making it clear that Trump lacks the ability to move the f**k on.

What's funny is that six months later, Trump's lackeys are finding Swift "hot" enough to use her music without permission for a lame TikTok video effort to convince their followers that things aren't a complete mess. That's right, the White House's propaganda machine helped itself to "The Fate of Ophelia" – and now, late-night host Stephen Colbert has "Taylor Swift's" response: "I thought you hated me, but now we both can see. You're just a sad wannabe "Swiftie." It's a great response and great work by Colbert's team – check it out above.

Taking to the social media equivalent of tying a note to a rock and throwing it through a window back in February 2024, Trump tried to make the case that Swift should support him over President Joseph Biden (who was still intending on running at the time) because of all of the things Trump claimed he did during his term to help her out. "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," Trump allegedly wrote in his post, noting a 2018 law that he signed that updated copyright law for music streaming. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." Trump even tried to play nice by complimenting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs TE and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce – though even Trump was wise enough to see that the feeling probably isn't mutual. "I like her boyfriend, Travis [Kelce], even though he may be a Liberal and probably can't stand me," he added.

