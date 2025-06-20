Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake

Crystal Lake Showrunner Announces Production Start: "It's Real, Folks"

Crystal Lake (aka "Mama's Boy") Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane posted that production on the Friday the 13th prequel was officially underway.

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane has become a one-man promo machine for Peacock and A24's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks) and William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning)-starring Crystal Lake, and it's been pretty great so far. After getting a look at how pre-production was rolling, fans were treated to new casting news to celebrate Friday, June 13th (aka, Friday the 13th). But now, things have gotten really real. "Production Day 1. It's real, folks" was the caption accompanying Kane's post, which included an image of a clapperboard that reads "Mama's Boy" (the prequel series' code name) and listed Michael Lennox (Derry Girls) as directing an episode of Crystal Lake.

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) and Catlett (Levon Brooks) are joined in the cast by series regulars Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. Here's a look at Kane's post from earlier today, rolling out the good news:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce the series in addition to being the creator, showrunner, and writer. The series, which stems from production banner A24, also sees Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serving as executive producers.

