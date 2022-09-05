CSI: Vegas S02E01 Images Preview Marg Helgenberger's Catherine Willows

With only a little more than three weeks to go until the second season return of CBS' CSI: Vegas, we have some preview images to pass along spotlighting Marg Helgenberger's (All Rise) return to the franchise as Catherine Willows. But there are business matters to attend to, so this isn't a social call. As you're about to see from the following look at the season opener, S02E01 "She's Gone," Catherine appears to be joining the team just in time to investigate the question marks surrounding the murder of a dominatrix. Here's a look:

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 1 "She's Gone" – CSI: VEGAS season two kicks off with the return of Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) as she persuades Maxine Roby to let her rejoin the esteemed CSI team in Las Vegas. The CSIs investigate the murder of a dominatrix found near her secret sex dungeon. Written by Jason Tracey and directed by Kenneth Fink.

And here's a look back at Helgenberger's tweet from near the end of May, marking her official start on the series:

And here's a look back at the official casting announcement via Twitter from February:

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

CBS' CSI: Vegas stars Paula Newsome (Maxine Roby), Marg Helgenberger (Catherine Willows), Matt Lauria (Joshua Folsom), Mandeep Dhillon (Allie Rajan), Ariana Guerra (Detective Serena Chavez), Lex Medlin (Beau Finado), and Jay Lee (Chris Park). The guest cast includes Sarah Gilman (Penny Gill), Adela Paez (Gina), Kathleen Wilhoite (Dr. Diane Auerbach), BZ Cullins (Michael Ellis), Joe Gillette (Alan Herskovitz), Davey Johnson (Tomas Vizquel), Patrick Cage (Lamont Moore), Sue Zen Chew (Grace), and Mary Alyce Kania (Nurse). Produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the executive producers for CSI: Vegas include Jason Tracey, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O'Neill, William Petersen, Uta Briesewitz, and Cindy Chvatal.