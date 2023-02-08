Daredevil: Born Again "Brand New and Really Smart": Vincent D'Onofrio Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio offered a production update & teased that the series is "very different" from the Netflix series.

Based on what we had been hearing heading into the new year (more on that in a minute), filming on Matt Corman & Chris Ord's (Covert Affairs) Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) & Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again should be getting underway this month. In fact, D'Onofrio was kind enough to jump onto Twitter to offer an update, sharing that they were "definitely in deep glorious prep" but that filming hadn't kicked off yet. From there, D'Onofrio offered that the series will be "very different than the Netflix show" (which he describes as "amazing") and that it's "brand new and really smart," adding that it's " going to surprise everyone."

Reportedly joining Cox and D'Onofrio for the streaming series are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints Of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo), and Nikki M. James (Severance). Now, here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweets offering a production update and a very cool tease about what we can expect:

We arr definitely in deep glorious prep. Yet not quite shooting yet. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 7, 2023

It's going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing. Yet this is brand new and really smart.

We are going to surprise everyone with it.

And yes it's going to be really cool. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 7, 2023

Charlie Cox Discusses Daredevil: Born Again

Speaking with NME towards the end of the year, Cox shared that filming would start early in 2023 and was expected to take up most of 2023 ("I start shooting in February and finish in December"). Following that, Cox addressed why he prefers a version of Matt Murdock that's "geared towards a slightly more mature audience," why "Born Again" needs to move beyond the Netflix series, and why he's taking a realistic approach to expectations.

Cox Prefers More "Mature" Matt Murdock: "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+, it will be dark, but it probably won't be as gory."

On Needing to Move Beyond Netflix's Marvel Universe: "I would say to those people [wanting to continue the Netflix series], we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

With 18 Episodes, Cox Hopes Matt Sees Some Serious Courtroom Time: "I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18. I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer, and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life, and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Cox on Not Seeing "Daredevil: Born Again" Success as a Given: "You [Interviewer] said earlier that I could be busy for years, and I thought, 'Yeah, maybe. Hopefully. But if this show next year doesn't hit the spot, then that might be it. Then it's back to…" And even if the show is a success, Cox knows the importance of appreciating it in the now because it won't last forever. "I'm incredibly grateful Daredevil's coming back. I love playing this character. How much longer, at my age, can I play the lead in a superhero film or TV show? Not very long, probably."