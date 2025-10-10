Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, Marvel, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: daredevil, daredevil: born again

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Winderbaum Confirms Foggy's Return

Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum clarified that Elden Henson WILL return as Foggy Nelson for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 on Disney+.

Article Summary Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum confirms Elden Henson returns as Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Confusion arose when Henson denied his return, but Winderbaum clarified he and Karen Page will appear in new ways.

Expect Foggy Nelson's appearance via flashbacks, resurrection, or even a multiverse variant in the upcoming season.

Season 2 promises a clearer creative vision, focusing on Mayor Fisk’s reign and the aftermath of season 1 events.

Elden Henson stirred a bit of confusion within the Marvel sphere when he spoke at LA Comic-Con in September, when he contradicted news about Foggy Nelson's return in Daredevil: Born Again season two despite showrunners announcing his and Deborah Ann Woll's return as Karen Page, not long following the shocking premiere episode "Heaven's Half Hour" in March that saw Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friend and law partner gunned down at the hands of Benjamin "Dex" Pointdexter (Wilson Bethel) in full Bullseye gear. Henson told the crowd at the series panel, "I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it's just not happening" regarding his return. However, Marvel TV Boss Brad Winderbaum is setting the record straight about the actor's status.

Daredevil: Born Again: Brad Winderbaum Clarifies Henson's Status as Foggy for Season 2

"I actually haven't seen the quote, but I can tell you he is in season 2," Winderbaum told Entertainment Weekly at New York Comic Con on Thursday. "People don't know what they're allowed to say and what they're not allowed to say, also. 'Do I play it coy? Do I be honest?' It's always a dance." The executive's response seems consistent with the likely scenario of how we'll see Foggy in flashbacks, since there has been a time gap from the Drew Goddard Netflix series Daredevil's final season to the Dario Scardapane and Matt Corman series Born Again. There's also the unlikely but plausible scenarios of resurrection, like Elektra on Netflix's The Defenders, Foggy faking his death somehow, or a Foggy variant, since "the multiverse." Season one saw Woll's appearances largely bookending the climactic finale, which sees Mayor Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) strongarming his authoritarian rule against masked vigilantes with his task force declaring martial law in New York City. "He and Deborah are coming back for season 2 in different ways," Winderbaum said. "But we're excited to work with him again…. I don't see a Daredevil season without him in some regard."

While promoting Tron: Ares, executive producer and writer Jesse Wigutow spoke to Bleeding Cool about how they weathered the chaos from season one, "In terms of reception, season one was a complicated creative process; it had a few stops, starts, and different voices in the process, all of which were very smart and impressive people who had different mandates and different shows in mind for different reasons. I'm trying to say this the right way, and ultimately, what you end up seeing is a jigsawed collage in a way of the various shows that were told within the singular season."

Wigutow assures us season two will be smoother, "The pilot and the last two episodes, which were part A and part B of the finale, I think, showed a sense of singularity and an idea of what the new room of writers put together that were then brought back for season two. You're going to see in season two a little more clarity of vision, and while season one works quite well, I'm proud of the work that was done. Everyone who was there before me should feel the same way. Season two embraces the narrative that is set up in season one. You have a mayor, and it's Mayor Fisk, and we're going to live inside his city hall, his palace, and it's quite satisfying."

Season one of Daredevil: Born Again, which also stars Margarita Levieva, Genneya Walton, Nikkie M. James, Jon Bernthal, Arty Froushan, Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini, Clark Johnson, Hamish Allan-Headley, Michael Gaston, and Zabryna Guevara, is available on Disney+. Season two, which adds Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Krysten Ritter, reprising her role as Jessica Jones, premieres in March 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!