Daredevil: Born Again Star Cox Met Frank Miller on Final Filming Day

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox shared that he had a chance to meet with comics icon Frank Miller on the final day of filming.

With only a little more than a month to go until Marvel Television and Disney+'s Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock) and Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin)-starring Daredevil: Born Again hits our screens, Cox is sharing some behind-the-scenes intel on who the big icon was that stopped by the set on the final day of filming. Previously, Cox shared during a panel with co-star Wilson Bethel at FAN EXPO San Francisco that filming on Season 2 would already be underway when the first season premieres on March 4th. For this go-around, Cox shares what his favorite memory was from filming – and it's only fitting that Cox's answer would involve half of the creative team behind one of the most influential Daredevil story arcs of all time. "I was filming with Jon Bernthal, so there's me in the Daredevil costume, Jon in the Punisher costume, chatting with Frank Miller. That was pretty cool," Cox shared. For those of you not aware or need a refresher, writer Frank Miller and artist David Mazzucchelli's "Born Again" storyline would run from Daredevil #227 to #231 (1986) and would serve as the inspiration for the third season of the Netflix series.

Here's a look at the highlights video that was released by FAN EXPO from the panel – followed by some additional insights into the upcoming Disney+ series:

Charlie Cox on Why Matt Murdock/Wilson Fisk Face-Offs Should Be Rare

"I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself," explained Cox during an interview with EW, making the point that the face-offs matter more when they're rare. "There's actually an episode later on in the season where, in an original draft, we had a conversation, and I brought this up," Cox continued. "I said, 'I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.' So they found a really cool way to not have us do that."

Daredevil: Born Again Overview, Preview & More!

During New York Comic Con (NYCC) in October 2024, Cox and D'Onofrio "crashed a Marvel panel to screen a look at the series and confirm that it would be hitting Disney+ in March 2025. Speaking with Collider, the duo discussed what viewers could expect in terms of tones and themes, an understandable topic considering the Netflix series set a pretty high bar in terms of down-n-dirty action and intrigue.

"We're continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our butts off to make it that way," D'Onofrio shared about the upcoming series. "We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+." In fact, Cox confirmed that his Matt Murdoch was going to get a chance at having a "potty mouth" – at least once. "I got an F-bomb in there for the first time ever… It was shocking to me," Cox shared – and he might be right if you look at it in terms of series produced by Marvel Studios/Television and not the Netflix shows that were brought over into the MCU timeline.

In terms of where things stand with Matt, Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) – now running Nelson, Murdock & Page – Cox noted, "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm." In fact, Matt's even found a way to strike a balance between practicing the law and kicking ass as a vigilante – until a certain someone re-enters his life. "Matt's made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante," shared Cox. "Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. With Dario Scardapane serving as showrunner, the series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, and Michael Gandolfini, along with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. The Disney+ streaming series is executive-produced by Scardapane, Benson, Moore, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Chris Ord, and Matt Corman.

