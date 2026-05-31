Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: invincible

Invincible S04: Rannells Responds to Fans Questioning William Recast

Andrew Rannells (Nobody Wants This) responds to the fan backlash and support following Prime Video's recasting of William in Invincible.

Article Summary Andrew Rannells addresses Invincible season 4 fan backlash after William Clockwell was recast with Brandon Scott Jones.

Rannells says he is not exactly sure why he did not return, suggesting season 4 restructuring affected several guest stars.

Invincible fans criticized the new William voice, saying it lacked Rannells’ charm or felt more exaggerated and stereotypical.

Rannells notes he was happy to voice William for three seasons as Invincible season 5 moves forward at Prime Video.

Sometimes shows endure creative changes for a variety of reasons, but when it comes to something as popular as Prime Video's Invincible, those changes become more noticeable for a popular character like William Clockwell, originally voiced by Andrew Rannells, who was recast in season four with comedian Brandon Scott Jones taking over. Rannells, who played the Robert Kirkman-created animated series's first openly gay character, spoke with The Direct to address the fan backlash.

Invincible: Andrew Rannells on Fan Backlash of Recast Role

William is a grounded character, one of Mark/Invincible's (voiced by Steven Yeun) best friends and emotional anchor. Fans were not happy with Jones in the role, citing that he didn't sound like Rannell's incarnation and lacked personality, while others claimed William sounded more over-the-top and stereotypical. When asked why he didn't return to the series, "I'm not exactly sure why. I think there was maybe a little restructuring and they… I was a guest star, and there were a lot of guest stars that didn't end up coming back for the fourth season," Rannells said. "So I'm not exactly sure why, but I was happy to be a part of the first three."

Rannells wasn't the only one recast, as Ross Marquand replaced Zachary Quinto as the voice of Robot, and Luke Macfarlane replaced Jonathan Groff as the voice of William's boyfriend, Rick Sheridan. Rannells has kept busy with various projects, with appearances on Netflix's live-action series Too Much, the animated series Big Mouth and Mating Season, Hulu's series Deli Boys, HBO Max's Miss You, Love You, and CBS's Elsbeth. He'll be in the upcoming season three of Netflix's Nobody Wants This and the Hulu TV remake of the 1992 satirical black comedy Stay Tuned, starring Josh Gad. For more on Rannells talking about Invincible, you can check out the entire interview. All four seasons of Invincible are available on Prime Video, with season five underway.

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