Posted in: Dropout, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Smartypants

Dropout Announces New Original Comedy Show: Smartypants

Do you like PowerPoint presentations? Do you like comedians? Then you'll love the two fused together in Dropout's new show Smartypants.

Article Summary Dropout's new series Smartypants combines comedy with PowerPoint presentations.

Hosted by Rekha Shankar, the show features comics like Paul F. Tompkins.

Premiering April 25, the series will offer 10 episodes of comedic queries.

Expect absurd presentations like "Should the Gov Build Me A Gundam?"

Dropout has a new clever show on the way next month as comedians and PowerPoint will collide in the show Smartypants. Based on the popular PowerPoint Parties, the series will take familiar faces from the company, along with some guest comedians, and have them present some of the wildest, absurd, and even pointless presentations to the room to judge, all of which are being hosted by Rekha Shankar. Just based on the trailer alone, some of these are going to be show-stopping moments, with Erika Ishii's "The United States Government Should Build Me A Gundam" as a personal favorite we're looking forward to watching. Plus, how can you go wrong with Paul F. Tompkins doing a presentation? We have more details on the series below and the official trailer up top, as the series will debut on Dropout's streaming platform on April 25.

Smartypants

It's time to get smart the dumb way. Join Rekha Shankar and the members of the Smartypants Society as they ask life's most outrageous questions. Smartypants will feature a variety of entertainers from the comedy space, with Mike Trapp, Demi Adejuyigbe, and Vic Michaelis among the guests featured in the season premiere. Smartypants will premiere its 10-episode season on April 25th on the Dropout platform, with episodes released biweekly on Thursdays. Inspired by the trend of PowerPoint parties, Smartypants invites viewers to a secret meeting of the Smartypants Society, where the most esteemed, inquisitive, and unhinged "academics" in comedy ask the questions society is too afraid to ask, like "What is the happiest birthdate?" and "Do vegetables really exist?" Additional guests this season include Paul F. Tompkins, Kimia Behpoornia, Anna Garcia, Fumi Abe, Jon Gabrus, Jacob Wysocki, Brian Bahe, and Ross Bryant, among others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!