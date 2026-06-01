Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: damien leone, lionsgate, terrifier, Tourtures of the Damned

Lionsgate Nabs New Damien Leone Film Tortures Of The Damned

Lionsgate has grabbed Terrifier creator Damien Leone's next film, titled Tortures of the Damned. He will write, direct, and produce.

Article Summary Lionsgate lands Damien Leone’s new horror film Tortures of the Damned, with Leone writing, directing, and producing.

Lionsgate teams with Ghost House, with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert producing Leone’s next project after Terrifier 4.

Lionsgate bets on Leone’s horror momentum as Terrifier 4 enters pre-production and is set to close the franchise.

Lionsgate sees Tortures of the Damned as a strong horror play after Terrifier proved Leone can deliver fan-driven hits.

Lionsgate recently announced that they will be working with Terrifier creator Damien Leone's next film, titled Tortures of the Damned. He will write, direct, and produce the project, his next film after Terrifier 4, which is now in pre-production, and will wrap up the franchise, at least for now. Lionsgate is teaming with Ghost House on the film, and the producers are Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. Scott O'Brien and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee for Lionsgate. Romel Adam and Jose Cañas will oversee the project for Ghost House and serve as executive producers.

Lionsgate Hoping For A Terrifier-Sized Hit

Erin Westerman, president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, "We're incredibly proud and excited to be partnering with Damien Leone on his first original film after the beloved Terrifier series. I join the huge contingency of horror fans—and Damien fans—inside Lionsgate who have been following his work and cheering him on. Damien is a true genre auteur with a singular vision, and we're thrilled to help bring this bold new project to the screen while continuing to build on the incredible connection he has with fans around the world."

This was a smart deal to make. Leone really tapped into something with Terrifier, and while I am not a fan, it turns out that the gorehounds were feeling underserved in the genre and showed up in droves for the franchise in theaters. Even people who would usually turn their noses up at Terrifier's brand of horror have become fans; it has become a gateway franchise into horror, much like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, and Halloween were before it. As long as Leone keeps his budgets under control, he will be free to make whatever he wants; it is almost impossible for his films to flop. This will more likely have a higher budget, but I am guessing not too big.

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