Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 2029, age of apocalypse, jeph loeb, simone di meo, X-Men of Apocalypse

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega From Jeph Loeb & Simone Di Meo For… 2029?

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega from Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo for... 2029? Surely not??

Article Summary X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega is missing from Marvel’s August 2026 catalogue, despite being listed in schedule notes.

Marvel’s website and Amazon both show X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega #1, but oddly label it as a 2029 release.

The planned finale was announced after Alpha and four main issues, making Omega’s absence even more peculiar now.

With X-Men Of Apocalypse #4 due this week, cover mix-ups and conflicting dates fuel questions over Marvel’s plans.

When X-Men Of The Apocalypse by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo was announced last year for the 20th anniversary of the original Age Of Apocalypse by Loeb and Joe Madueira, it was promised that it would start with an Alpha issue, four issues of the main series and then an Omega issue. Well, the fourth issue is scheduled for this Wednesday, but there's been no sign of the Omega finale in Marvel Comics' solicitations up to August. Except… for one.

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega is mentioned in the schedules at the end of the solicitations, but not in the catalogue itself. This is it. Which is also what happened to Marvel's current Wonder Man. That seemed to be a scheduling issue, including rewriting and redrawing the series to remove Trevor Slattery, as played by Sir Ben Kingsley, and replace him with a new character with glasses and a wig. SO what happened with X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega? I don't know, but tiny details are slipping through. It is scheduled for publication on the 8th of August on Marvel's own website and is even on Amazon, but where it appears, it also says it will be published in 2029. Even on Marvel's website. And there are covers, but the covers have X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha logos instead. I mean, it's not as late as his Batman #163 with Jim Lee that finally finished last week. But it is a little peculiar that this keeps happening to Jeph… Here's the solicits and covers so far.

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE OMEGA (2029) #1 by Jeph Loeb and Simone DI Meo

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS! August 5, 2026

SECRETS REVEALED! BETRAYALS. DEATHS. AND A SHOCK ENDING THAT WILL HAVE X-MEN FANS TALKING FOR YEARS! August 5, 2026 X-Men Of Apocalypse #4 (of 4) by Jeph Loeb, Simone Di Meo

THE KISS THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING! The shocking conclusion to X-Men of Apocalypse brings Gambit into the arms of Carol Danvers, aka MS. MARVEL!? What about ROGUE!? The issue you cannot miss! June 3, 2026

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