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Euphoria, WWE Clash in Italy & Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE Clash in Italy, Lanterns, Ted Lasso, Heated Rivalry, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Euphoria, and more!

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 finale takes center stage with a preview of S03E08, “In God We Trust,” and what fans should expect.

WWE Clash in Italy dominates the roundup, covering title changes, major retains, standout matches, and key controversy.

Rick and Morty Season 9 gets a fresh preview, while Doctor Who, Ted Lasso, Lanterns, and Invincible add more buzz.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Heated Rivalry, and Game of Thrones reactions round out a packed BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, WWE Clash in Italy, Lanterns, Ted Lasso, Heated Rivalry, Invincible, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 1st, 2026:

Rick and Morty S09E02 "Rick Days, Seven Nights": His Own Worst Enemy

Criminal Minds: Showrunner, Cast Talk "Evolution" During ATX TV Fest

WWE Clash in Italy: Brock Lesnar Big Winner of Bathroom Break Match

WWE Clash in Italy: Sol Ruca Defeats Becky Lynch for Women's IC Title

WWE Clash in Italy: Rhea Ripley Retains with Charlotte Flair Assist

WWE Clash in Italy: Cody Rhodes Retains, But Gunther Cries Foul

WWE Clash in Italy: Roman Reigns Retains, But Jacob Fatu Impresses

WWE Clash in Italy Viewing Guide/Preview: Matches, Pre-Show & More!

Lanterns: "Super Nerd" Damon Lindelof Perfect for Series: Tom King

Ted Lasso: Hannah Waddingham on Season 4 Return, Jason Sudeikis & More

The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Heated Rivalry Showrunner Tierney "Working Very Hard" on Season 2

Invincible S04: Rannells Responds to Fans Questioning William Recast

Doctor Who: David Tennant Discusses His Relationship with The Show

Rick and Morty Season 9: Our S09E02 "Rick Days, Seven Nights" Preview

Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Here's a Look at S03E08: "In God We Trust"

Game of Thrones: Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Was "Kinda Rude": Clarke

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