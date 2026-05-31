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Lanterns: "Super Nerd" Damon Lindelof Perfect for Series: Tom King

Tom King explained why "Super Nerd" Damon Lindelof has the "green" street cred to tackle Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring Lanterns.

Article Summary Tom King says Lanterns co-creator Damon Lindelof is a “super nerd” whose deep Green Lantern knowledge makes him perfect for the series.

King reveals Lindelof’s fandom runs deep on Lanterns, even inspiring a Ch’p reference and geeking out over the lore.

Lanterns will unfold across 2016 and 2026, with Hal Jordan and John Stewart chasing linked mysteries over eight episodes.

Chris Mundy says Lanterns stays grounded but still embraces Green Lantern visuals, promising fans plenty of green.

Back in March, Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) found himself in the middle of a bit of an overblown controversy. It seems writer and comics great Grant Morrison, and a number of other folks, weren't too happy about a joke that Lindelof made in 2025 about naming his, Chris Mundy, and Tom King's (Supergirl) Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler-starring series Lanterns instead of "Green Lantern" because "we all agreed that the green was stupid." Lindelof would take to social media to own up to making a "dumb joke" and apologize, while also making the case for being a lifelong love of the comic book universe. But just in case anyone needs more convincing, King is also making the case for Lindelof being the right person for the series.

During his interview with Brandon Davis at WonderCon, King touched on spending a year in a writers' room with Lindelof and how hard it was not to bombard him with questions about LOST, The Leftovers, and other works. After making a joking reference to Lindelof's "green" non-controversy, Davis shared that he likes what he's seen so far from the DC Studios series. "Damon is a super nerd who loves 'Lanterns.' He was the first person who, like… we had all the toys out on the table, and he was the first person who was playing with them and was naming them. The reason there's a reference to the squirrel [Ch'p] is because of Damon. Damon's lantern nerd goes deep. He loves them," King added, further vouching for Lindelof's "green" street cred.

During an interview with EW, Mundy offered some very interesting details on the upcoming series – here's a look:

"Lanterns" Will Run 2 Timelines: 2016 and 2026: The series kicks off in 2016, with a shooting in the town of Rushville, Neb. Having kept an eye on the town, Hal is certain that the incident was alien-related – but Sheriff Kerry (Kelly Macdonald) isn't convinced. But the series will also focus on "something else" that's going down in 2026. "That becomes a second mystery that we know is down the road for us. So eventually two different mysteries get worked out over the course of the show," Mundy shared. As we've heard in the past, Mundy makes a comparison to how HBO's True Detective was structured. "It was less of a whodunnit as much as like, what happened and why? We think of this as a relationship show between John and Hal, and there's a lot to unpack over the course of the eight episodes," the showrunner added.

In that ten-year gap, the events of DC Studios' Superman will have taken place, with Nathan Fillion's "fabulously obnoxious" Guy Gardner set to "be in the show a few different times." Mundy added, "There are a bunch of other people from the mythology, from the canon, but not the other Lanterns. We talk about them at different times, but they're not gonna interact with them in the course of this season."

Mundy on Ulrich Thomsen's Sinestro Training Hal, Maybe Not Being the Big Bad: "Obviously in the canon, Sinestro's the big bad. The thing that interests us is this idea [that] Hal was trained by Sinestro, Hal is training John. In the coaching tree, we're very interested in what gets passed on, what doesn't, how much is human nature. We talked a lot about programming and parenting and training…What did Hal take away from Sinestro that was good or bad? It brings up a lot of interesting worries," Mundy noted.

Mundy: "It's a Green Lantern Show, So There's Green": Mundy made it clear that "there's plenty" of visual effects in the series, but the foundation is grounded. "There are a couple episodes where they're incredibly heavy, but from the jump, it's a much more boots-on-the-ground approach," Munday shared. "It's a Green Lantern show, so there's green."

"The aesthetic of the show – it's supposed to be very grounded and real, so we're shooting practically in places," the showrunner continued. "We're not heavily green-screened. It's not like day glow in its presentation of anything. I think Green Lantern fans will not feel like we've somehow made a brown show of their green comic at all. It's very much 'we're in the world,' and then when we use the constructs, they're what people would expect them to be."

Mundy on the "Not Enough Green" Teaser Complaint: "We could have put out a trailer that was tremendously green. So the fact that people are talking about it just means, to me, that they're excited about the show. We have a lot of respect for the source material, otherwise we wouldn't be doing this show. I think when people see it, it won't be a controversy."

Lanterns: Hawes on "True Detective" Talk, Aaron Pierre & DC Studios

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his feature film, The Amateur, Hawes addressed the True Detective comparisons, what Pierre brings to the series, and how it's been (so far) working with DC Studios:

Hawes on How "Lanterns" Compares In Tone to "True Detective": "Talking tone, it looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in 'True Detective.' It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated. Chris Mundy has done the most amazing job with the team there, and so I think [the 'True Detective' comparison] is valid. People will still go, 'What were you talking about?' to some extent, but I would also bring in 'No Country for Old Men,' 'Fargo,' and things that have that Americana heart to them. There's a wry humor, and so there definitely is more wit and humor than there is in 'True Detective.'"

Hawes on Aaron Pierre Having a "Magnificent Presence": "I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated. Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there's only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

Hawes on Working with DC Studios: "Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months' time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy.

The series spotlights new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and legendary Lantern Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Along with Pierre and Chandler, the DC Studios series stars Garret Dillahunt (Fear The Walking Dead), Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, In the Line of Duty), Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Deli Boys), Ulrich Thomsen (Counterpart, The Blacklist), Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That), Jason Ritter (Matlock), J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley), Sherman Augustus (Stranger Things), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting), Chris Coy (Bass Reeves), Paul Ben-Victor (Nobody Wants This), Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives), and Laura Linney (Ozark). In addition, Nathan Fillion will be reprising his Superman role as Green Lantern Guy Gardner for the series. Helming the series are directors James Hawes, Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov. Based on the DC Comics Green Lantern, the series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, Gunn, Safran, King, Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.

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