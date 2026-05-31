Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: WWE Clash in Italy

WWE Clash in Italy: Brock Lesnar Big Winner of Bathroom Break Match

During WWE Clash in Italy, Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi with what felt like 1,287 F-5s for the least surprising result of the night.

Article Summary WWE Clash in Italy rolls on after Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley retain, with three matches still left on the card.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi drew major crowd energy in Turin, as both men got loud reactions before the bell.

Pre-match hopes centered on Oba Femi scoring a breakout win and possibly aligning with Paul Heyman for bigger things.

Instead, Lesnar won the WWE Clash in Italy singles match after a barrage of F-5s in a flat, predictable result.

We've got two matches down (Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley both retained), and three more to go from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, for WWE Clash in Italy. First up, here's a rundown of the card for today's big event – from there, we've got a look at what could be in store for Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi:

We're kicking things off with a look back at our thoughts on the match from our preview/viewing guide from earlier today. Following that, we're going to be dropping some real-time thoughts on the match, as well as some of the highlights that were released – here's a look:

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi — Singles Match Thoughts: Yeah, this is an easy one. Not only do I want Femi to get the win over Lesnar, but I also want him to become a "Heyman Guy" in the process. Seriously, having Heyman be the mouthpiece to someone who's already crafting some impressive mic skills would be a fun combination. And who wouldn't want to see Paul Heyman managing Femi when he goes after Reigns's title? That's got "WrestleMania" headliner written all over it.

The fans in Italy are definitely giving both dudes a serious welcome to the ring:

Turin providing the vocals for Brock Lesnar 🎶#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VdESuzGVkS — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

Wow. Okay. After what appears to be seven F-5s in total and some offense from Femi, Lesnar gets the win. If you were expecting more commentary, there won't be – because it would be a waste of words. After two solid matches in a row, this one was a waste of ring space (and Femi's talents):

BROCK LESNAR STARTS THIS MATCH HITTING THE F-5 4 TIMES!! AND OBA FEMI KICKED OUT!! pic.twitter.com/VCSHzPQDba — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

F-5 THROUGH THE TABLE AND OBA FEMI STOOD UP!! OH MY GOD!! #WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/VnyLictsYw — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

BROCK LESNAR BEATS OBA FEMI!!! 😱 THE BEAST HAS TAMED THE RULER!! pic.twitter.com/Iz2izxKnK4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

That is why he's THE BEAST!! 🔥#WWEClash continues on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan: https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/FB3Avxyry8 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2026

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