Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, pixar
Bleeding Cool Is 17 Years Old Today in The Daily LITG 1st of June 2026
Bleeding Cool is 17 Years Old Today in The Daily LITG for the 1st of June 2026... but what were we scooping on our first day in 2009?
Article Summary
- Bleeding Cool turns 17 today, marking nearly two decades as a leading source for comic book news, gossip and scoops.
- The first Bleeding Cool scoops in 2009 included Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Marvel pricing, movies and Doctor Who.
- Today’s Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, led by Marvel X Pixar and fresh comics industry exclusives.
- From Robert Kirkman’s Gold Key plans to Valiant through 2027, Bleeding Cool continues breaking major comics news.
Yesterday Marvel X Pixar was the most read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. It launched on the 1st of June, 2009, and seventeen years is as long as I had been writing about and reporting on comic books online before Bleeding Cool. As of today, the majority of my reporting life has been with Bleeding Cool. During that period, I have always had the nagging doubt that there was probably about six months left in it. Maybe today, I can afford to be a little more optimistic. Nine months? Bleeding Cool began with the scoop that Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons were creating a new comic book together, which Mark Millar initially denied, before later confirming. That comic book would be The Secret Service, first for Marvel, then for Image, and renamed as Kingsman for the movie franchise. That day we also scooped the world, and later saw The Guardian follow up on Marvel Comics, making the decision to jump from $2,99 to $3.99 comic books in order, as we quoted Marvel's General Counsel and Executive Vice President to the Executive Office, John Turitzin, saying, "To Maximise Our Profits". We did similar the other month as Marvel's comics books jumped to $4.99 across the board… along with the now-conservative notion but seemingly ridiculous plan at the time that Marvel "aims to make two movies a year." And he did. The second day, I ran the scoop that Matt Smith would be appearing in the titles for Doctor Who, like the classic series used to – and he did. And ran the scoop that Brian Blessed would be cast in the Thor movie. Later revealed to be true… even if it didn't work out. Seventeen years later, Bleeding Cool just scooped the news that Robert Kirkman is bringing the Gold Key Comics, including Solar, Magnus and Turok, to Image Comics, as well as showing you just what Valiant Entertainment's plans are up to 2027. And today I should be running something very interesting about Pat Mills… The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Marvel X Pixar and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Marvel X Pixar With New Variant Cover Line For July & August 2026
- Now Dynamite Entertainment Publishes Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee
- Batman & Absolute Green Lantern: The Week's 50 Most Anticipated Comics
- DC Comics Boycott 1202 Days: Rob Liefeld Vs Alex Moon Over DC Blackout
- Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Here's a Look at S03E08: "In God We Trust"
- Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2026
- New 1/6 Scale Masters of the Universe He-Man Arrives at Hot Toys
- New Star Wars: The Black Series Grogu Coming Soon from Hasbro
- 1203 Days: It's 2026, Do You Know Where The Black Superheroes Are?
- General Mills Drops Multiple New Items For America's 250th
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Quested #1 Returns (Properly) in Massive August 2026 Full Solicits
- Rasp Vs Bash #1 & Walk #1 Launch in Keenspot August 2026 Full Solicits
- Absolute Batman #21 Dan Quintana Retailer Exclusive Avoids "Dropgate"
- Greatest American Hero in AMP's August 2026 Solicits and Solicitations
- Absolute Batman #21 With Jae Lee in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2026
LITG one year ago, Rick And Morty's South Park Rule
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule
- Rob Liefeld On Jonathan Hickman, Greg Capullo, John Romita Jr & More
- Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: Farewell [SPOILER]! Welcome [SPOILER]?!
- Nothing Can Stop Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Juggernaut Figure
- The Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Image That Has Everyone Online Talking
- SCOOP: Andrew Joustra Writes New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- Dexter: Resurrection Trailer This Saturday; Early Looks in New Teaser
- Jensen Ackles Updates The Boys/"Vought Rising," Countdown Calendar
- Batman #160 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, Just
- It's Venom vs. Captain America with New Marvel Legends 2-Pack
- Casey Gilly Writes The Return To Sleepy Hollow For IDW In October
- Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano's Grim #25 Anniversary For Hallowe'en
- The Last Day Comic Stores Can Sign Up To Penguin Random House Program
- Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025
LITG two years ago, Inside Uncanny X-Men #1
- Is That Professor X in Uncanny X-Men #1? Or is it Cassandra Nova?
- Zur-En-Arrh's Plans To Cure Gotham (Batman #148 Spoilers)
- Sean Gordon Murphy's 1:500 Cover For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt Comic Shop Evicted In Philadelphia After 48 Years
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 EP Explains Owosekun, Detmer Being MIA
- Flying Colors Comics Finds A New Location In Concord, California
- The Boys Season 4: Homelander Stays Awake During Closing Arguments
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2: Boniadi Not Returning
- Doctor Who: What Exactly Did The Ghostly Old Woman Say in "73 Yards"?
- SNL: James Austin Johnson Posts "Trump's" Conviction Response (VIDEO)
- Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Returns to Diamond Previews' August 2024 Cover
- The Best-Selling Comic Of 2024 Will Be Dog Man: Big Jim Begins
- PrintWatch: Blood Hunt Says Yes, EC Comics Says No, To More Printings
- Superhero Mystery, Odina, Launches in Konkret's August 2024 Solicits
- Seno Yanase's Bite Marks And Flourite in TokyoPop August 2024 Solicits
- After School Studies in Seven Seas August 2024 Solicits
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing in The Daily LITG, 31st of May, 2024
LITG three years ago, Peter and Paul
- The Secrets Of Paul in Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Hot Toys Embraces the Summer with Disney's Lilo & Stitch Cosbi's
- The Future Of The Punisher At Marvel Comics (Very Big Spoilers)
- The Legacy Of The Punisher On The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- What Future For Aquaman Comics In The Dawn Of DC?
- Did Steve Rogers Learn From Spider-Man Over Punching Captain America
- Full Name Of Wonder Woman's Daughter, Trinity, Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Flash Film Director Might Need Grant Gustin Refresher Course
- The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
- Betsy Braddock Realises Loki Season 2 Is Coming (Spoilers)
- Doctor Octopus Reincarnated As A Japanese School Girl – Marvel X Jump
- Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke With A Female Shatterstar
- The Return Of Todd McFarlane's Boof To Image Comics
- Rodney Barnes, Xzibit & Jonathan Wayshak's Florence & Normandie OGN
- Trinity Not Named After The Matrix in The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2023
LITG four years ago,#Sabergate
- Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote
- Joe Quesada Leaves Marvel Comics To Make Movies
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- DC Comics Prepares For Next Week's Dark Crisis #1 (Spoilers)
- Dark Crisis Made Superman No Longer A Vegetarian (Spoilers)
- Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices
- Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples
- The Abigail Brand Issue – Early Preview for X-Men Red #3
- Pink Cat Fight At TCAF – Saba Moeel & Toronto Comic Art Festival
- No Holds Bard Graphic Novel Collection Launches This Week
- Seven Seas Hires Lawyers To Deal With New Manga Union
- Yoda Gets His Own Comic From Marvel – Will They Reveal His Species?
- Toronto Comic Art Festival TCAF Removes Saba Moeel, Pink Cat As Guest
- ComiXology Remove In App Purchase On Android
- Jaleb The Telepath & Count Saint-Germain in Hexagon Comics This Month
- X-Men Unlimited Infinity Foreshadows Laura Kinney's Wolverine Future?
- #Bendergate in the Daily LITG 31st May 2022
LITG five years ago – All Change
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- GO Battle League Season 8 Begins in Pokémon GO
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
- The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
- Marvel Reschedules Predator Omnibus For March 2022
- Webcomic Dungeons & Doggos by Scott Underhill Gets Graphic Novels
- Two Aquaman Mini-Series In September From DC Comics Ahead Of Movie
- Spawn's Universe #1 To Debut Big New Spawn Villains
- HOT Comic: Hardcore #1 by Robert Kirkman, Marc Silvestri, Stelfreeze
- Peach Momoko Shows Off New Character Kuya For Demon Days: Mariko
- David Gallaher Is Now The Writer Of Rob Liefeld's The Shield
- Luke Cage Doesn't Believe In Mephisto (Heroes Reborn Spoilers)
- The Sins Of The Prodigal Son In The Daily LITG, 31st of May 2021
- Things To Do In London This June – If You Like Comics
LITG six years ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- Sean Hannity Wears Punisher Pin On Fox News Talking About Protests
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Warhammer 40,000 Comes To Life with McFarlane Toys
- The Real-Life Green Arrow/Dollar Store Hawkeye Reveals His Politics
- Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Goes Dynamic with Beast Kingdom
- Killing Eve Season 3 Finale Preview: Devastating In Every Way Possible
- Former Marvel Comics Figures in Jeffrey Epstein's Little Black Book
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jonathan Rigby, co-owner of Page 45
- Simon Frith, senior editor at Panini Comics/Marvel UK.
- Bleeding Cool itself…
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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