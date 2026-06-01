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Bleeding Cool Is 17 Years Old Today in The Daily LITG 1st of June 2026

Bleeding Cool is 17 Years Old Today in The Daily LITG for the 1st of June 2026... but what were we scooping on our first day in 2009?

Article Summary Bleeding Cool turns 17 today, marking nearly two decades as a leading source for comic book news, gossip and scoops.

The first Bleeding Cool scoops in 2009 included Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, Marvel pricing, movies and Doctor Who.

Today’s Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, led by Marvel X Pixar and fresh comics industry exclusives.

From Robert Kirkman’s Gold Key plans to Valiant through 2027, Bleeding Cool continues breaking major comics news.

Yesterday Marvel X Pixar was the most read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. It launched on the 1st of June, 2009, and seventeen years is as long as I had been writing about and reporting on comic books online before Bleeding Cool. As of today, the majority of my reporting life has been with Bleeding Cool. During that period, I have always had the nagging doubt that there was probably about six months left in it. Maybe today, I can afford to be a little more optimistic. Nine months? Bleeding Cool began with the scoop that Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons were creating a new comic book together, which Mark Millar initially denied, before later confirming. That comic book would be The Secret Service, first for Marvel, then for Image, and renamed as Kingsman for the movie franchise. That day we also scooped the world, and later saw The Guardian follow up on Marvel Comics, making the decision to jump from $2,99 to $3.99 comic books in order, as we quoted Marvel's General Counsel and Executive Vice President to the Executive Office, John Turitzin, saying, "To Maximise Our Profits". We did similar the other month as Marvel's comics books jumped to $4.99 across the board… along with the now-conservative notion but seemingly ridiculous plan at the time that Marvel "aims to make two movies a year." And he did. The second day, I ran the scoop that Matt Smith would be appearing in the titles for Doctor Who, like the classic series used to – and he did. And ran the scoop that Brian Blessed would be cast in the Thor movie. Later revealed to be true… even if it didn't work out. Seventeen years later, Bleeding Cool just scooped the news that Robert Kirkman is bringing the Gold Key Comics, including Solar, Magnus and Turok, to Image Comics, as well as showing you just what Valiant Entertainment's plans are up to 2027. And today I should be running something very interesting about Pat Mills… The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Marvel X Pixar and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Rick And Morty's South Park Rule

LITG two years ago, Inside Uncanny X-Men #1

LITG three years ago, Peter and Paul

LITG four years ago,#Sabergate

LITG five years ago – All Change

LITG six years ago – Lucifer and Sean Hannity

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about Lucifer, Sean Hannity and whether you could tell the difference.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jonathan Rigby , co-owner of Page 45

, co-owner of Page 45 Simon Frith , senior editor at Panini Comics/Marvel UK.

, senior editor at Panini Comics/Marvel UK. Bleeding Cool itself…

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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