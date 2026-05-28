Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: VisionQuest

VisionQuest Will Largely Focus on Vision-Ultron Relationship: Bettany

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany on how much he loved working with James Spader, and how the Vision/Ultron relationship will be a main focus.

Article Summary VisionQuest premieres October 14 on Disney+, with Paul Bettany calling the Marvel series funny, moving, and exciting.

Paul Bettany says VisionQuest stands on its own while also serving as a thematic follow-up to WandaVision and Agatha All Along.

Bettany praised James Spader’s return as Ultron, teasing that the Vision-Ultron relationship drives much of VisionQuest.

Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum says VisionQuest blends action with emotion, exploring fatherhood and human stakes.

Earlier this month, Paul Bettany was joined on stage by Tom Hiddleston and Robert Downey Jr. for Disney's Upfronts 2026 presentation to announce that Showrunner Terry Matalas' Bettany-starring VisionQuest will debut on Disney+ on October 14th. In addition, a trailer was screened for the advertisers and media buyers in attendance, which included a look at James Spader's Ultron. Checking in with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast not long after the big news, the actor called the upcoming series "funny," "moving," and "super exciting." Though it will vibe like the thematic sequel to WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the series will stand as its own work.

"It manages to feel very much like it's somehow a part of that world, an end to a trilogy of sorts, whilst also being very much its own thing, and it is just really good," Bettany added. "I'm really proud of it." Bettany also had high praise for Matalas, who he said did "a grand job" with the project, as well as co-star Spader. "He is delicious. He's so funny in this; it's so delicious to watch him, and we loved working together," Bettany said. Though questions remain about what form Spader's Ultron will take (possibly more than one), Bettany teased that the Vision/Ultron dynamic would be a strong focus. "The story is largely revolved around that relationship, and it's real fun," he teased. "It's fun stuff."

During an edition of The Official Marvel Podcast, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Television, Streaming & Animation, had some one-on-one time with hosts Victoria Ying and Langston Belton to offer some updates on how 2026 was looking when it came to Marvel Studios' live-action and animated series. Regarding VisionQuest, Winderbaum noted how the series will pack an emotional punch alongside the action, touching on one of the show's core themes and how it connects with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. "Can a man who had an abusive father be a good father himself? It gets very emotional at times, and it's exciting. You see Vision kicking ass, and you get all that Marvel fun and adventure, [but] it's all done with a backdrop of real human stakes and emotion," he explained. "'Agatha,' in many ways, plays with themes of motherhood in a way that 'VisionQuest' plays with themes of fatherhood, and the entire trilogy is focused, in many ways, on parenthood."

Along with Bettany, Disney+'s VisionQuest also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150).

In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta. Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have also joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin.

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