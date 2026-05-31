Posted in: Adult Swim, Current News, TV | Tagged: rick and morty

Rick and Morty S09E02 "Rick Days, Seven Nights": His Own Worst Enemy

If you thought Rick was his own worst enemy before, we've got tonight's episode of Rick and Morty, S09E02 "Rick Days, Seven Nights."

After being blindsided by the return of Evil Morty during last weekend's return (more on that below), we're pretty much going to be running paranoid for the remainder of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9. For example, based on what we saw, we're assuming that S09E02: "Rick Days, Seven Nights" offers a look at a "side life" Rick has when he wants to get away and get back to basics – even going by the name "Ted." Then again, it could also be an episode where Morty and Summer get a hands-on experience at what a day in the life of Rick Sanchez looks like – and all of the crazy s**t that comes with it. Here's a look at our real-time deep dive into what "Ted's" love of bowling, beer, and "Cheers"-like camaraderie is really all about. Just in case it needs to be said at this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because, you know… spoilers. Also, we've included our look at why Evil Morty is deadlier than ever – and that's all waiting for you below:

Rick and Morty S09E02: "Rick Days, Seven Nights" Thoughts

Even with all of the self-inflicted fucked up things that Rick had done and have been done to him, this scene is still a heartbreaker – especially that moment when he smiles, realizing that he didn't hit the deer with his RV. We never want to begrudge the guy a few moments of peace:

"Everybody's running from something": some heavy words from Rick. It seems Rick wipes his memory for two weeks to get away, becoming "Ted," a PVC pipe salesman in a universe where Rick hasn't appeared yet. We're getting a very interesting take on how Rick sees himself and how he is in a battle between who he is and who he wants to be.

Big problem, though? We're getting the impression that Rick might be needed back – a point that "Ted" is missing as he gathers his friends to retaliate against Morty's (and Rick's) efforts to bring him back.

Noooooooo!!! Marjorie died!!!!

So "Ted" has decided to bring the war to Rick's front door, with his friends as his backup. That does not bode well for the Smiths, though we're loving how the episode actually has us kinda rooting for "Ted" while also needing things to go back to normal. This season is two-for-two when it comes to some serious Emmy-worthy writing.

We're getting some serious "ABC's Salvage 1" vibes with "Ted's" mission:

Wow. This just keeps becoming more and more heartbreaking. Rick lost his "Ted" family, which began loving the "Rick" side a little too much. After a bender, Rick realizes his "vacation" has very real implications, but I'm worried no one seems to understand that Rick is spiraling big time. That "red button" moment with Morty was devastating, with Rick broken by pressing it and saying goodbye to Ted. Again, what impressed me was how it felt more like Rick and Ted were in play at the same time.

While we're not exactly sure where this leaves Rick moving forward, we would be lying if we said we weren't worried. Rick still sees himself as a destructive force that does nothing but hurt those who he lets get close to him. It also has me wondering whether Rick might be reaching a breaking point with the "Rick routine." That's why teaming with Evil Morty was about more than just taking out the Omega Device. That's why the greater need for those "vacations" (which he hasn't stopped, based on the end credits). Rick is clearly still a work in progress – and based on tonight's episode, some of that work is going to be painful.

Why Evil Morty's More Dangerous Than Ever Before

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 9 wasted little time bringing back Evil Morty – and in a very big way. It seems that Evil Morty has been blackmailing Rick into going on missions with him between seasons, threatening to kill the Smiths across the multiverse with the Omega Device if he refuses. But by the time the end credits rolled on S09E01: "There's Something About Morty," we learned that Rick was using the missions as a ploy to destroy the Omega Device across all universes. Rick's plan succeeded so well that it brought an onslaught from Evil Morty in retaliation, some hard personal truths, the Smiths kicking the crap out of our big bad, and the Time Cops showing up to arrest Evil Morty. But is that really it for the eyepatch-sporting villain?

No. In fact, despite some fans on social media complaining about what went down with him over the course of the season opener, I think it makes Evil Morty deadlier than ever. He always thought of himself as a different Morty, but that lack of self-awareness was what let Rick play him. Even if he had to blackmail him to do it, Evil Morty turned out to be just another Morty who likes going on adventures with Rick. At least he was. I think it all went away the moment Rick and Morty not only exposed it but also humiliated him for it. As for any kind of sense of family, that was pretty much wiped clean once the Smiths started putting the boots to him. The Evil Morty that was taken away by the Time Cops wasn't the same one who began the episode – and that should be a serious concern. That dude's mission now is to hurt all of them. On top of that, he's being held in a Time Cops prison – basically, he's being kept alive in the middle of a place that would give him access to more time travel power – on top of whatever he and Rick discussed during their time together. Just look at what he did to the Citadel.

Rick and Morty Season 9 Episode 2: "Rick Days, Seven Nights" Review by Ray Flook 0 / 10 If you thought Rick was his own worst enemy before, we've got tonight's episode of Rick and Morty, S09E02 "Rick Days, Seven Nights."

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