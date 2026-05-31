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Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Here's a Look at S03E08: "In God We Trust"

Expect a whole lot of our questions to get answered during tonight's season (series?) finale of HBO's Euphoria, S03E08: "In God We Trust."

Article Summary Euphoria Season 3 finale “In God We Trust” promises major moments as HBO’s wild, buzzworthy season reaches its end.

Rue may have found God, but one last run could wreck her redemption and send the Euphoria finale into chaos.

Cassie and Maddy are shattered after Nate’s shocking death, with Alamo’s help leaving debts and power dangerously shifted.

Get ready for the Euphoria S03E08 trailer, finale details, and a behind-the-scenes look at last week's episode.

After one helluva wild ride that got social media buzzing over the past few weeks, the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria wraps up its run tonight with an extended season (series?) finale. Rue found God, but still wants to pull one last run. Let's just say that things aren't going well. Things are even worse for Cassie and Maddy. Along with each of them losing their jobs, they have to lean on Alamo to help Cassie escape from Naz, which he does in a very permanent way. But the shocker? Though they were in time to save him, Cassie and Maddy discovered that Nate had been killed by a rattlesnake while buried. That leaves a broken Cassie, Maddy indebted to Alamo, and Maddy now in control of Cassie's career. We have a feeling we know where that might be headed. With that in mind, here's our preview for the season's penultimate episode, S03E08: "In God We Trust":

Euphoria Season 3 Episode 8: "In God We Trust" Preview

Euphoria S03E08: "In God We Trust" – A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. This week, "It's meant to be." Here's a look at the trailer and image gallery for tonight's season finale, a behind-the-scenes look at the season's penultimate episode, and more:

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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