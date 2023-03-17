David Tennant, Ghosts, The Traitors & More: Red Nose Day 2023 Reminder From Doctor Who star David Tennant co-hosting to sketches from Ghosts, The Traitors, and more, here's a rundown of Red Nose Day 2023.

Time to break out the red noses because today's the day! Red Nose Day will be coming to you live from its home at Media City UK, Salford beginning at 7 pm UK time (2 pm U.S. East Coast Time) on BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Your hosts? Why, none other than David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu! Over the course of three hours, viewers will be treated to hilarious sketches, live performances, amazing musical acts – and maybe even a surprise or two. And the best part? All of the fundraising during the event will find its way to those who need it most, both within the U.K. and abroad. So with that in mind, here's a look at the TV sketches set for this evening, including drop-ins from Ghosts, The Traitors, and more. And with Tennant on board and how he was looking in the teasers, we're hoping for some surprising (and juicy) Doctor Who content.

"The Traitors": In a special parody of the hit psychological gameshow, The Traitors, a star-studded roundtable gathers to decide who should be banished. Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French) assembles the celebrity 'Faithful' and 'Traitors' for a discussion full of twists and turns. Which famous faces will be under the cloaks, and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor?

"Ghosts": Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts is back with a "spook-tacular" special for Red Nose Day, and they have a surprise guest… none other than global superstar Kylie Minogue! When Kylie and her manager (played by Tanya Moodie) arrive at Button House to see if it's a suitable concert venue, the ghosts get the shock of their (after) lives.

"Love Island": TONIGHT on Love Island, Comic Relief turns up the heat and the laughs by sending an unexpected BOMBSHELL into the villa. Expect Maya Jama slow-mos, sarcastic quips from Iain Stirling, and a romantic trip to the hideaway.

"Eurovision – The Audition Tapes": In this special sketch, the UK may have found its Eurovision entrant for this year, but before the big night, our panel (Graham Norton, Lulu, and Sam Ryder) will have to sit through aspiring celebrity auditions… of varying quality.

"Baldrick's Bedtime Story for Comic Relief": We'll see the exclusive return of one of the nation's most beloved comedy characters – Baldrick – as he reads his very own 'Blackadder' Bedtime Story.

For more details, including prizes that viewers can win, additional programs that will tie into the evening, and more, head on over to the BBC's main press site for the event here. "Red Nose Day 2023" is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for the BBC, commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted. The Executive Producers for BBC Studios are Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins, with the Commissioning Editor for the BBC being Katie Taylor. Now, here's a look back at the two teasers released featuring Tennant with actor/writer/comedian Sir Lenny Henry joining him for one:

Donations to "Red Nose Day 2023" will fund projects that are directly helping people in the UK and around the world through the toughest times of their lives. This includes supporting people who are struggling in these challenging times and tackling issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food poverty. A portion of the money raised throughout the "Red Nose Day" campaign will also go towards the emergency response to the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Donations will help to fund organizations providing essential support, including blankets, food, water, and medical supplies.