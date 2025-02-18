Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: broadchurch, david tennant, doctor who, Jessica Jones, Rivals

David Tennant Podcast Announces Season 3: Russell T. Davies & More

David Tennant returns with David Tennant Does a Podcast With... Season 3 on February 25, featuring Russell T Davies, Jameela Jamil, and more.

Fresh off of his headline-making return as BAFTA host, guess who's finally returning to his podcast for a third season? That's right, Sony Music Entertainment and No Mystery sounded the alarms earlier today that the latest run of David Tennant's (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Rivals) David Tennant Does a Podcast With… will be unleashed on February 25 (across a lot of major podcast platforms). First launching on both sides of the pond in 2019, Season 3 includes a pretty impressive lineup of guests – including Stanley Tucci, Russell T Davies, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil. "Yes, I know, just what the world needs… more podcast episodes. But with a lineup this good, I couldn't resist coming back for season three. These guests are top-notch, and you won't want to miss a single one. And as for the finale… we don't talk about the finale. Let's just say it's a series first," Tennant teased in a statement when the news was first announced.

Previous seasons of the podcast saw Tennant sharing a conversation with a lineup that included Tina Fey, Brian Cox, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Garner, Billie Piper, Dan Levy, and more. "Season three promises even more of what made the podcast a hit: honest chats, surprising revelations, and Tennant's silky Scottish tones," the podcast team added. "'David Tennant Does a Podcast With…' will continue to bring listeners closer than ever to the celebrities they think they know." Here's a look/listen at the audio trailer for the third season:

BAFTA 2025: David Tennant, The Proclaimers & Donald Trump

Some advice? Whoever makes the decision about who gets to host the BAFTA Film Awards, you might want to consider locking in Tennant to a hosts-every-other-year deal (important to let others get a chance). After an impressive run last year (we look back at Tennant's opener from last year below), Tennant kicked off the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall with a rousing performance of The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" – and getting a number of famous faces (like Anna Kendrick, Colman Domingo, and James McAvoy) to join him. But it seemed POTUS Donald Trump was just too much for Tennant to avoid during his opening monologue – a change to Tennant's approach last year, when he was looking to be funny and entertaining without hitting on any "hot-button" topics.

Tennant began by referencing director Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, noting that it was "a film about incredible architecture. In fact, it's the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump's hair in 'The Apprentice,'" Tennant joked, referencing director Ali Abbasi's Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong-starring film spotlighting Trump's early years. "Donald Trump, he says he hasn't seen 'The Apprentice' because it's a 15 [a reference to the U.K. film rating]. It's not on Nickelodeon. Donald Trump. I'm worried. I've said his name three times. It's like 'Beetlejuice' — I've summoned him. And talking of villains…," he added, going on to reference director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu and the Hugh Grant-starring horror movie The Heretic.

Tennant's opener would also twist the knife on Conclave ("One hundred machinating schemers trying to decide between a conservative or progressive candidate, diversity or tradition. It's like picking the next James Bond"), the extended running times of a number of films – like The Brutalist clocking in at over 3 1/2 hours ("Keep speeches the opposite of your films: nice and short"), the Timothée Chalamet-starring Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown ("'Mamma Mia' for middle-aged dads"), and Dune 2 (believing that the sequel was called "July").

