Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry Spotlights Dante in New Netflix Series Key Art Poster

Set to hit Netflix on April 3rd, here's a new key art poster for Showrunner Adi Shankar's animated adaptation of Capcom's Devil May Cry.

Article Summary Devil May Cry animated series debuts on Netflix on April 3rd.

Adi Shankar's adaptation promises to deliver top-tier animation and intense action.

Studio MIR, known for The Witcher, brings the series to life.

An engaging teaser trailer and opening credits set the stage for the show's debut.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Netflix and Showrunner Adi Shankar's upcoming animated adaptation of Capcom's popular Devil May Cry video game, we were getting a look at the righteously sick opening credits (which we have waiting for you above). As we inch closer to that April 3rd release date, we're also getting a look at an official key art poster – spotlight you-know-who. Yup… it's Dante (Johnny Yong Bosch)! Here's a look:

"I'm honored that Netflix and Capcom have entrusted me to shepherd the 'Devil May Cry' franchise. Alex Larsen and I love these characters; we are part of the fandom and vow to surpass the exceptionally high bar we set for ourselves,' Shankar shared when news of the animated adaptation first hit. Now, here's a look at the teaser that was released back in September 2024 – with Netflix's Devil May Cry set to hit on April 3rd:

In the following behind-the-scenes clip that was released in November 2023, Shankar offered an update on how production was going, explaining why it's important – both personally & professionally – for the team to take its time to get it right for the fans, spotlighting the work that Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf) is doing, and more – and, yes… we got some early looks at how Devil May Cry was shaping up:

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," shared Shankar, who has been working on the series with development partner Alex Larsen since the project was first announced in 2018. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period." Hyping the work of Studio Mir by noting that its resume of animation work "speaks for itself," Shankar had two words for fans out there: "Get hyped."

Netflix's Devil May Cry was developed & executive-produced by showrunner Adi Shankar. Written by Alex Larsen, the eight-episode animated adaptation of the hit Capcom game is also executive-produced by Hideaki Itsuno for Capcom and Seung Wook Lee for animation studio Studio MIR.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!