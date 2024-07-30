Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: original sin, paramount, sarah michelle gellar, showtime

Dexter: Original Sin: Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Prequel Series Role

Dexter: Original Sin star Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) offers some insights into her prequel series role.

The "Dexter" universe made some big news during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC 2024) with the news that EP and star Michael C Hall would be joining the cast of Paramount+ with Showtime and Showrunner/EP Clyde Phillips' (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) Patrick Gibson-starring Dexter: Original Sin as Young Dexter's inner voice and the new series, Dexter: Resurrection. The panel also gave us a chance to hear from the cast from the prequel series – and that meant a chance to hear from Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack), which we will never pass up. Gellar shared what makes her Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department, suck a unique character considered the show's early 90s setting.

"We're playing in the 90s. I'm used to playing these formidable women, and she's no exception, but she's almost an even bigger exception because women didn't run departments in those jobs. They certainly didn't run the science departments, and they certainly didn't do it in Miami," Gellar shared with Variety. "So you realize she's gotta be pretty tough to be able to hang with the guys, although it's great for me. I'm on set all day long, and I'm the only girl. It's actually my dream job!" So, with Gellar's Tanya living in the 90s, it is possible that she could be a fan of Gellar's vampire slayer? While that would be a very cool idea, unfortunately, the years don't quite match up. "Not 'til later because this is 91," Gellar responded – with BTVS not entering the television scene until later in the decade. "In the future — it depends on how long this goes! Then you're really in the multi-verse!"

Dexter: Original Sin – A Prequel Series Preview

The prequel series also stars Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry Morgan; Molly Brown (Senior Year) as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan; Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide; Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wolf Pack) as Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department; James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective at Miami Metro Police Department who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner & confidant.

Set in 1991, Miami, Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

The Paramount+ with Showtime series also stars Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) as Mad Dog, Brittany Allen (The Boys) as Dexter's biological mother, Laura Moser; Randy Gonzalez (Bloodline) as Santos Jimenez, Aaron Jennings (Pure Genius) as Clark Sanders, Raquel Justice (One Day at a Time) as Sofia, Jasper Lewis (V/H/S) as Dexter's adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan; Carlo Mendez (The Bay)as Hector Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi (That's Amor) as Gio, and Roberto Sanchez (Palm Royale) as Tony Ferrer.

The prequel series is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

