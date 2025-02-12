Posted in: Paramount+, Showtime, TV | Tagged: dexter, dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Team Having "Plastic Sheeting" Kind of Day

Writer/EP Scott Reynolds made it pretty clear what kind of day they were having filming Dexter: Resurrection. Anyone need plastic sheeting?

When it comes to casting news, Paramount+ with Showtime's upcoming Michael C. Hall-starring and executive-producing Dexter: Resurrection has been killing it (so to speak). First we learned that Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill) had joined the cast, followed by Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War). And with filming now underway, we're also getting some very cool (and sometimes very ominous) looks and updates on his things are going. For example, Writer and EP Scott Reynolds checked in on social media earlier today with a question to ask: "Guess what kind of day it is on 'Dexter: Resurrection'?" To help everyone with their answers, Reynolds included an image of a roll of Warp's Carry-Home Coverall Plastic Sheeting. We're getting the feeling that someone's about to end up on someone's table…

Here's a look at Reynolds' post from earlier today with that wonderfully disturbing tease:

Here's a look at Hall's video message from last month as he checked in from his first day of filming:

Previously, we learned that some very familiar faces had joined the cast (with Siega teasing on Instagram Stories that there's a lot more interesting casting news on the way). David Zayas (The Bear), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), and James Remar (Welcome to Derry) have joined the cast and will reprise their respective original series/"New Blood" roles as Detective Angel Batista, Harrison Morgan (Dexter's son), and Harry Morgan (Dexter's deceased father). Dinklage's Leon Prater is a billionaire venture capitalist who is seen as a generous philanthropist by the world – but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue. Thurman's Charley is the head of security for mysterious billionaire Leon Prater (Dunklage), a former Special Ops officer who worked various high-level private security jobs before taking on her position as the resourceful and meticulous right-hand woman for Prater.

Back at the beginning of November 2024, "Dexter" Universe director and executive producer Marcos Siega checked in on social media, offering fans a heads-up that he's "Jumping back into the Dexterverse." In the image that was posted, Siega shared a look at the cover of the script to the first episode of "Resurrection" – confirming that he's directing (while covering up some potentially spoilery stuff):

Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin is executive produced by Phillips and produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers also include Hall, Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Mary Leah Sutton (Resident Evil), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll), with the series being produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis (The Lincoln Lawyer). Reuniting with Slater is Heathers' Michael Lehmann, who serves as directing executive producer.

